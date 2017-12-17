How To Avail 1GB/2GB/3GB/3.5GB Airtel Data Per Day Airtel is offering 1GB data per day for Rs 199 and Rs 448, 2GB data per day for Rs 349, 3GB data per day for Rs 549 and 3.5GB data per day for Rs 799.

Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecom operator in terms of subscriber base is offering 1GB or gigabytes of data per day for Rs 199 and Rs 448, 2GB data per day for Rs 349, 3GB data per day for Rs 549 and 3.5GB data per day for Rs 799. These are some of the best-selling prepaid recharge plans by Airtel, according to its official website, airtel.in. The prepaid offers of Airtel come amid aggressive competition in the telecom sector. India's telecom market has been battling a fierce data price war ever since the launch of billionaire Mukesh Ambani backed company, Reliance Jio.This prepaid recharge plan by Airtel, offers 2GB data per day along with unlimited local and STD calls. Roaming incoming and outgoing calls and local and national SMS (short message service) are also unlimited in this plan. This Airtel plan is valid for 28 days.This prepaid recharge plan by Airtel offers 1GB data per day along with unlimited local and STD calls. Roaming incoming and outgoing calls and local and national SMS are also unlimited. This Airtel plan is valid for 70 days.This prepaid recharge plan by Airtel offers 3GB data per day along with unlimited local and STD calls. Roaming incoming and outgoing calls and local and national SMS are also unlimited. This Airtel plan is valid for 28 days.This prepaid recharge plan by Airtel offers 3.5 GB data per day along with unlimited local and STD calls. Roaming incoming and outgoing calls and local and national SMS are also unlimited. This Airtel plan is valid for 28 days.Meanwhile, the telecom company's postpaid customers subscribing to the Airtel Infinity postpaid plan get 20 GBs of 4G/3G data at Rs 499 per month, among other benefits. This plan also comes enabled with a data rollover feature, which enables customers to carry forward the unused data subject to a maximum limit of 200 GB to the next billing cycle, according to Airtel. Airtel's mobile app MyAirtel enables its customers to check the data usage and remaining balance.