Vodafone, Reliance Jio Offer 1GB/1.5GB Data Per Day. Prices Here Reliance Jio has wooed customers with its aggressive data plans, which in turn has made rivals like Vodafone launch competitive offers.

Here we compare 1GB/1.5GB per day high-speed prepaid recharge plans offered by Vodafone, Reliance Jio:

Vodafone's 1GB/1.5GB per day prepaid recharge plans

Vodafone Rs. 348 prepaid recharge plan



This prepaid recharge plan by Vodafone, which earlier used to offer 1GB data per day, now offers 1.5GB 4G2/3G/2G/ per day. It comes bundled with unlimited local and STD mobile and landline calls. This plan is valid for 28 days. This is a limited period offer for all handsets, Vodafone said on its website, vodafone.in.

Vodafone Rs. 458 prepaid recharge plan This Vodafone plan offers 1 GB 4G/3G/2G data per day, along with unlimited local and STD calls. This is a 'roam like home' pan India plan which also offers unlimited national roaming outgoing calls on mobile and landline and 100 SMS per day - both local and on roaming. The Rs. 458 Vodafone plan is valid for 70 days on all devices.

Vodafone Rs. 509 prepaid recharge plan This plan also offers 1 GB 4G/3G/2G data per day, along with unlimited local and STD calls. This too is a 'roam like home' pan India plan which offers unlimited national roaming outgoing calls on mobile and landline and 100 SMS per day - both local and on roaming. It works on all devices. The Rs. 509 prepaid recharge plan by Vodafone is valid for 84 days.

Reliance Jio's 1GB/1.5GB per day prepaid recharge plans

Reliance Jio Rs. 309 prepaid recharge plan This recharge pack by Jio comes with a validity of 49 days. It offers

Reliance Jio Rs. 399 prepaid recharge plan Jio's Rs. 399 recharge pack comes with a validity of 70 days. Among other benefits, Jio offers 70 GB of high speed data with a daily limit of 1GB under the Rs. 399 plan, according to its website. Like other prepaid packs offered by Jio, the data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after a customer exhausts the daily limit. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators. One can make unlimited number of free SMSes.

Reliance Jio Rs. 459 prepaid recharge plan Under Jio's Rs. 459 recharge, prepaid customers of the telecom company get high speed data of 84 GB over a validity period of 84 days, with a daily usage limit of 1 GB. The data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after the usage of daily limit. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators. This pack also includes unlimited SMSes free of cost.

Reliance Jio Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan Under its Rs. 499 plan, Jio offers 1 GB data per day subject to a maximum limit of 91 GB data for 91 days. After a customer exhausted the maximum data allowed daily under the pack, the internet speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators in Jio's Rs. 499 pack as well. Jio customers also get unlimited free SMSes under the Rs. 499 recharge pack, according to its website.



