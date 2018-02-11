15 Months Post Note Ban, RBI Still Processing Returned Notes

The RBI has said that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, returned to banks when the government demonetised high value currency 15 months ago, are still being "processed for their arithmetical accuracy and genuineness". This is being done in an "expedited manner", the central bank said.

"Specific bank notes are being processed for their arithmetical accuracy and genuineness and the reconciliation for the same is ongoing. This information can, therefore, be shared on completion of the process and reconciliation," the RBI said in reply to an RTI application filed by a PTI correspondent.

To a query on the number of demonetised notes, it said, "...subject to future corrections if any, arising in the course of verification process, the estimated value of specified bank notes received as on June 30, 2017 is Rs 15.28 trillion (lakh crore)".

Asked to provide the details of the deadline for finishing the counting of demonetised notes, the RBI said "specified bank notes are being processed in an expedited manner".