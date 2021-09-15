Big Telecom Reform: 100% FDI Through Automatic Route Cleared By Cabinet

The centre has announced 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the telecom sector through the automatic route as part of its comprehensive package for the telecom sector. "100 per cent FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in telecom via the automatic route was approved by the cabinet," telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnav said while briefing the reporters on the government's decisions.

Till date, up to 49 per cent investment was allowed through the automatic route and any investment beyond 49 per cent had to be routed through the government.

The 100 per cent automatic route, however, will not be applicable to investors from countries such as China and Pakistan due to an existing policy in that regard. In April 2020, the government had imposed regulations on foreign direct investments originating from countries that share a land border with India to thwart any hostile takeover of domestic businesses.. The restrictions were also a part of the retaliatory measures unveiled by the government following the border skirmishes with China.