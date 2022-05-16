Watch Out For These 10 Altcoins In 2022, They Have Huge Potential

10 altcoins that can tule the market this year

The cryptocurrency frenzy frequently prompts us to invest in Bitcoin, the most popular and oldest digital currency.

Apart from Bitcoin, though, there are many more options. In 2021, many altcoins became increasingly popular, and several have outperformed the market.

Altcoins are all cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin. These altcoins have risen to prominence and have become major players in the digital currency market.

Investing in these altcoins is a good choice to make a portfolio not dependent on any single cryptocurrency. For 2022, we have some of the biggest altcoin players worthy of your attention and investment.

Take a look at the list of top 10 altcoins for 2022:

1) Ethereum

Ethereum is, to date, the most successful and popular altcoin in the cryptocurrency market. Its native token, Ether (ETH), has seen a steady and rapid rise in its valuation ever since its creation. According to experts, Ethereum may grow in value by 400 per cent this year.

2) Binance Coin

The Binance Exchange platform's performance is directly linked to the performance of Binance Coin (BNB). According to Analytics Insight, the BNB value might cross US$610 by the end of 2023. This is a good choice if you want to invest and gain through cryptocurrency in 2022.

3) XRP

Ripple XRP is popular as it can process transactions in only a few seconds. This, too, requires a low cost and minimal energy. Due to its consensus protocol, XRP has become one of the most environmentally friendly cryptocurrencies, making it a better option than Bitcoin.

4) Cardano

Cardano uses Proof of Stake (PoS) instead of Proof of Work (PoW), which improves its sustainability. Being a third-generation cryptocurrency, it combines the best features of first and second-generation crypto coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

5) Avalanche

Avalanche gives you the option of limitless interoperability with many blockchains. Its operations and scaling procedures don't sacrifice decentralisation.

6) Shiba Inu

This coin did not start on a serious note but soon gained much attention and investors. Its ever-growing and faithful community is its USP. The community has also created an NFT project to gain more investors.

7) Decentraland

Decentraland works on Ethereum's blockchain-based virtual game. It uses a 3D virtual world for crypto transactions.

8) Dogecoin

Elon Musk has turned this meme coin into a serious investment option for many people. Though it is prone to abrupt fluctuations, its huge community of investors is a plus point.

9) Solana

Solana matches up to the speed and low transaction costs of Ethereum while coping with a bottleneck limit on the number of transactions that can be carried out every second.

10) Terra

It is decentralised and permissionless in its function. It also incorporates competitive programmable payments and logistics for Dapp and stablecoin development.

(Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial, and NDTV hereby disclaims any and all warranties, expressed or implied, relating to it, and does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the content. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Readers to exercise caution/due diligence and comply with all applicable laws, including but not limited to taxation laws. The above content does not constitute investment advice nor promotes, suggests or presents Crypto products/NFTs to solve financial difficulties/achieve financial security/act as an alternative to employment/income opportunity.)