1,377 Exporters Fraudulently Claim Rs 1,875 Crore IGST Refund, Untraceable: Report

1,377 exporters fraudulently claiming GST returns are untraceable

1,377 exporters who have been fraudulently claiming Integrated Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund amounting to Rs 1,875 crores, have been found untraceable at their principal place of business, Finance Ministry sources said on Friday. "A total of 1377 exporters who have fraudulently claimed IGST refund amounting to Rs 1,875 crores, have been found untraceable at their principal place of business. This number of risky exporters also includes seven accredited 'star exporters'," sources said.

The source further added that Adverse reports have also been received on 3 'star exporters'.

"Adverse reports have also been received on 3 'star exporters'. These 10 'star exporters' have claimed IGST refunds amounting to Rs 28.9 crores deceitfully," the source added.