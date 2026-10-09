Manoj Mishra, Partner and Tax Controversary Management Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat

One of the longstanding challenges under GST has been the accumulation of unutilised input tax credit under the inverted duty structure, resulting in significant working capital blockage for businesses. While the existing refund mechanism permits recovery of accumulated credit on input goods, the exclusion of input services and capital goods has restricted its effectiveness, leaving businesses with substantial stranded credits and increasing financing costs.

The council's proposal to extend refunds to input services from November 2026 and plant and machinery from April 2027, would mark a significant structural correction to the existing refund framework. For sectors such as pharmaceuticals, FMCG, textile and other capital-intensive industries, these measures could unlock substantial working capital, reduce financing costs and improve the viability of fresh investments and capacity expansion.

Additionally, extending refunds of credit on plant and machinery to exporters could further ease capital expenditure-related tax costs and support investments in export capacity. The larger significance of this reform lies in moving towards a more comprehensive refund mechanism, ensuring that taxes paid on essential business expenditure and capital investments do not remain permanently locked in the GST system. However, the proposed phased recovery of credit on plant and machinery over five years means that timely refunds and efficient implementation will be critical to translating this reform into meaningful financial relief for businesses.

On Input Tax Credit: The decision to allow input tax credit (ITC) on outdoor catering services is a significant correction to one of the most debated credit restrictions under Section 17(5) of the CGST Act. For years, GST paid on catering services provided at factories, corporate campuses, IT parks and other business establishments remained an embedded cost despite being closely linked to workforce management and business operations. By bringing these expenses back within the credit chain, the Council has reinforced the fundamental GST principle that taxes should not become a cost where goods or services are used in the course or furtherance of business. Beyond the immediate cost savings for employers, the reform is expected to reduce long-standing litigation, improve tax certainty and remove distortions created by the blocked credit mechanism. More importantly, it signals a broader willingness under GST 2.0 to revisit legacy credit restrictions and align the law with commercial realities, making the tax system more neutral, predictable and business-friendly.