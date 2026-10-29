Daily quote from Mudrex

Bitcoin is trading near $81,000 after the Fed kept rates unchanged at 3.75%-4% in a 10-2 vote, with both dissenting members favouring a hike. Chair Warsh signalled that policymakers need more data, while markets now assign an 86% probability to a December hike. Institutional demand is showing signs of recovery, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracting around $286 million on Monday and Tuesday, nearly offsetting October's net outflows. Bitwise has also raised its long-term Bitcoin target to $1.6 million by 2036. However, Glassnode notes that long-term holders are increasingly underwater, with 4 million BTC acquired between $85,000 and $118,000. Bitcoin faces resistance at $81,800, while $78,000 remains key support, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex

Daily Quote from CoinSwitch

BTC climbed above $81K after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at 3.75%-4%, in line with market expectations. However, the Fed cautioned that inflation remains elevated, keeping investors watchful of future policy decisions. Attention now shifts to earnings from major US technology companies, which could influence sentiment across financial markets, including crypto. Meanwhile, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded three consecutive days of net inflows totalling approximately $287 million, signalling improving investor demand. Sustained ETF inflows, alongside positive earnings results, could help BTC maintain its recovery in the coming sessions said CoinSwitch Markets Desk