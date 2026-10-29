Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely are to open in green on Thursday.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Stock Market News: Expert View
Vaishali Patel, Senior Manager - Research- Technical Department at Jainam
Nifty closed at 22,698.85 on Wednesday, down 50.90 points (0.22%), as selling in IT and heavyweight stocks offset gains in select sectors. The index recovered from its intraday low of 22,497.70, indicating buying interest at lower levels. US markets closed marginally higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at 3.75%-4.00%.
Asian markets ended mostly higher in the previous session, supported by strength in technology stocks. Crude oil contract closed around 9,798 (3.16%), reflecting strength in international oil prices. GIFT Nifty is trading flat around 22,760, up about 27 points in early trade, indicating a mildly positive opening for Indian equities.
Technically, the index has formed a small-bodied candle with a long lower shadow, indicating buying interest near lower levels but a lack of decisive bullish momentum. Immediate support is placed at 22,550-22,500, followed by 22,400-22,300. A decisive break below 22,400 could trigger renewed selling pressure. On the upside, 22,800-22,850 remains the crucial resistance zone. A sustained breakout above 22,850 could open the way towards 23,000-23,200. Overall Nifty remains cautious to range-bound with a negative undertone. Sustaining above 22,800 could attract fresh buying towards 23,000, while a breakdown below 22,500 may extend the correction towards 22,400-22,300.
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Stock Market News: Expert View
Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst - Derivatives & Technical Research, Axis Direct
Dalal Street faces a 100-point gap-down Thursday, as GIFT Nifty futures plunge to 22,670 under the weight of a hawkish Federal Reserve and soaring crude. This follows a turbulent Wednesday where the Nifty 50 slipped 0.22% (51 points) to 22,698.85. The headline masked a resilient 200-point intraday recovery from lows driven by auto, pharma, and capital goods, offsetting 2% drops in IT and Oil & Gas. Breadth remained positive. Stealing the spotlight, Jio Platforms made a historic debut at a 21% premium, instantly commanding a 12.5 lakh crore market capitalization. Globally, the Fed held rates at 3.75-4.00% via a 10-2 vote (dissenters favoured a hike). This hawkish pause kept the US yield above 5%, though energy and AI infrastructure lifted Wall Street, S&P rose 0.28%, Nasdaq gained 0.27% and Dow Jones edged up 0.19%. Asia is mixed; the Nikkei added 0.30%, while the KOSPI retreated 2.40% after Wednesday's 6.6% surge. Technically, the bias is cautiously positive but range-bound below 22,800 (clearing this target 23,000). Immediate support is 22,500; a break exposes 22,300.
Crypto Update: Expert Views
Daily quote from Mudrex
Bitcoin is trading near $81,000 after the Fed kept rates unchanged at 3.75%-4% in a 10-2 vote, with both dissenting members favouring a hike. Chair Warsh signalled that policymakers need more data, while markets now assign an 86% probability to a December hike. Institutional demand is showing signs of recovery, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracting around $286 million on Monday and Tuesday, nearly offsetting October's net outflows. Bitwise has also raised its long-term Bitcoin target to $1.6 million by 2036. However, Glassnode notes that long-term holders are increasingly underwater, with 4 million BTC acquired between $85,000 and $118,000. Bitcoin faces resistance at $81,800, while $78,000 remains key support, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex
Daily Quote from CoinSwitch
BTC climbed above $81K after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at 3.75%-4%, in line with market expectations. However, the Fed cautioned that inflation remains elevated, keeping investors watchful of future policy decisions. Attention now shifts to earnings from major US technology companies, which could influence sentiment across financial markets, including crypto. Meanwhile, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded three consecutive days of net inflows totalling approximately $287 million, signalling improving investor demand. Sustained ETF inflows, alongside positive earnings results, could help BTC maintain its recovery in the coming sessions said CoinSwitch Markets Desk
Commodities Update by Mudrex
Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex
Gold eased toward $4,030/oz, hovering near three-month lows as a stronger dollar and elevated oil prices sustained inflation concerns following the Fed's decision to hold rates. Markets now see an 86% probability of a December hike. Silver fell over 1% to $53.5/oz, its lowest since November 2025. Meanwhile, WTI climbed 2.8% to $102.72/barrel after a Houthi strike on Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery and concerns over potential US strikes on Iran. US crude inventories also dropped 1.9 million barrels, according to the EIA. The rupee weakened 21 paise to ₹95.28/$, pressured by dollar strength, rising crude and higher US Treasury yields.
Daily Market comment - Delta Exchange
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst Delta Exchange
Bitcoin's post-Fed rally quickly faded, with BTC slipping back below the $80,000 mark after facing strong resistance around $81,500-$82,000. The primary trigger was the Federal Reserve's hawkish hold. While rates were left unchanged at 3.75%-4.00%, two policymakers favoured a 25 bps hike, keeping the possibility of further tightening alive and disappointing traders looking for a clearer dovish signal.
Technically, the structure remains weak. Bitcoin is trading below its key 20, 50, 100 and 200-period EMAs on the four-hour chart, with the $80,700-$81,700 region now acting as an important resistance cluster. On the downside, $79,000 is the immediate level to watch, followed by the broader $78,000-$79,000 demand zone. A sustained break below this area could open the door to another leg lower.
Ethereum is showing relatively greater weakness, trading near $2,300 and testing its $2,280-$2,320 support zone. At the same time, the BTC Volatility Index has moved above its major EMAs toward 38.5, signalling rising uncertainty and the potential for larger price swings.
ETF flows have improved modestly for Bitcoin, but institutional demand is still not strong enough to offset the current macro and technical pressure.
Cues In The News By Ionic Wealth
US Fed Holds Rate Steady, Maintains Price Stability As A Top Priority
Ankita Pathak, Head - Global Investments, Ionic Asset
Second meeting following the September 2026 rate hike, the US Fed decided to hold the rates steady, signalling a calibrated, data-dependent approach. Overall economic growth and labour markets remain sufficiently strong, giving the US Fed time to focus on price stability for now. December 2026 hike seems likely, aligning with the dot plot published in the last policy. US treasuries yields have softened from extremely elevated levels amid renewed safe-haven demand. Market focus now shifts to upcoming policy decisions from ECB and BoJ, alongside potential volatility ahead of the US midterm elections on November 3, 2026. While both central banks are expected to maintain current rates, any unexpected hawkish shift could pressure the USD. Domestically, India has also decided on a tighter policy and may continue to hike rates in order to curb both inflationary pressures and INR depreciation .
US Fed decision - Market impact: Karma Capital
Thomas Priju, Portfolio Manager, Karma Capital on US Fed decision
While the US Federal Reserve has kept interest rates unchanged at 3.75%-4.00%, the decision is not necessarily a dovish signal for global equity markets. The 10-2 vote, with two policymakers favouring a 25-basis-point hike, highlights the divergence within the committee as inflation remains elevated. The Fed's assessment of the economy and the possibility of further rate hikes suggest that the pause should not be interpreted as the end of the tightening cycle infact markets are increasingly pricing in another rate hike in December.
For Indian equities, the implications could be significant. A further increase in US interest rates could keep US bond yields and the dollar elevated, putting pressure on emerging-market capital flows and increasing volatility in the Nifty. High-valuation stocks and segments dependent on foreign portfolio flows could remain particularly sensitive to changes in global liquidity conditions.
However, the impact on Indian markets will also depend on domestic earnings growth, valuations and the trajectory of foreign investor flows. Investors should remain selective and focus on companies with strong earnings visibility and balance sheets, while monitoring US inflation data and the Fed's subsequent communication for clues on the future rate trajectory
Gold And Silver Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Gold and silver futures remain volatile in India as investors assess the impact of the US Federal Reserve's latest policy decision and await fresh inflation data. Gold ended the previous session slightly lower, while silver recorded a marginal gain. However, neither metal has established a clear recovery trend.
On the MCX, December gold futures were last reported at Rs 1,43,600 per 10 grams on October 28, down 0.07% from the previous close of Rs 1,43,705. The contract traded between Rs 1,43,321 and Rs 1,44,343. December silver futures stood at Rs 1,94,450 per kg, up 0.06% from the previous close of Rs 1,94,325. Silver's reported range was Rs 1,94,000 to Rs 1,96,550. These are previous-session figures, not confirmed opening prices for October 29.
Internationally, spot gold fell 0.5% to $4,039.39 an ounce on Wednesday, while US December gold futures settled 0.6% lower at $4,051.60, according to Reuters. The Federal Reserve held its policy rate at 3.75%-4.00%, as expected. However, higher oil prices and rising longer-term Treasury yields continue to complicate the outlook for bullion.
For domestic investors, gold needs to hold above Rs 1,43,321 to avoid renewed downside pressure. A sustained move beyond Rs 1,44,343 would strengthen the recovery. Silver needs to defend Rs 1,94,000 per kg, while a move above Rs 1,96,550 would improve near-term momentum.
The next major trigger is US PCE inflation data. Investors should monitor fresh MCX prices, the dollar and Treasury yields, and avoid taking aggressive positions until the market establishes a clearer direction.
Crypto Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin is trading around $81,200 after recovering from recent lows following the US Federal Reserve's decision to hold rates at 3.75%-4.00%. However, persistent inflation and the possibility of further tightening are limiting confidence in a sustained recovery. Bitcoin faces resistance near $81,950, while support lies around $80,770.
Institutional demand remains uneven. US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw heavy outflows on October 22 and 23, before inflows returned on October 26. Investors are watching whether buying can sustain the recovery.
Large-cap altcoins are mixed. Ethereum traded around Rs. 2,24,454, up 0.43%. BNB stood near Rs. 72,181, up 1.90%. XRP was around Rs. 126, down 0.20%, while Solana traded near Rs. 9,744, up 1.17%. TRON was around Rs. 31.36, down 0.47%.
Our advice: Investors should avoid chasing the rebound. Use staggered entries, keep position sizes measured and monitor Bitcoin's support levels, ETF flows and upcoming US economic data before increasing exposure.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Bitcoin and Ethereum remained above key psychological levels despite tighter global financial conditions. Bitcoin traded near $79,983 after slipping below several short-term averages, while Ethereum held near $2,312 after testing $2,300. The price action suggests buyers remain present, although stronger participation is needed to rebuild momentum.
For Bitcoin, $79,500-$79,800 provides immediate support, followed by $77,700-$78,000. Resistance sits between $80,400 and $81,200. Holding the first support zone could stabilize the structure, while reclaiming resistance would improve short-term momentum.
Ethereum's immediate support lies at $2,300-$2,310, with $2,150-$2,160 providing the next reference area. Recovery attempts face resistance at $2,325-$2,370 before the psychological $2,400 level.
Futures traders may look for stronger volume and open interest alongside balanced funding before viewing a resistance move as supported by wider participation.
The macro environment remained demanding but not uniformly negative for crypto. The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, reducing the immediate risk of tighter US financial conditions.
However, two policymakers favored an increase, while Canada raised rates, showing that global monetary policy remains uneven. Treasury yields near 5% and Brent above $115 continued to keep borrowing costs and inflation concerns elevated, potentially limiting capital movement into altcoins.
Global markets reflected this selective positioning. The Nikkei gained 0.80%, with modest advances in the Hang Seng and Singapore, while the KOSPI fell 2.47% and the Shanghai and Sensex indices declined. US equities closed slightly higher following the Fed decision. Gold recovered above $4,000, while elevated oil prices kept inflation risks active.
Institutional flows remained positive but measured. US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $1.3 million, while Ethereum ETFs added $23.4 million, led by Fidelity's FETH. Bitcoin and Ether nevertheless declined 0.77% and 1.49%, respectively. This divergence shows that ETF demand remains one part of the market. Profit-taking, derivatives positioning, exchange supply and macro uncertainty can absorb institutional buying before it produces an equivalent spot-price response."