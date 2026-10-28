Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com

Gold and silver futures remain volatile in India as investors await the US Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday. A recovery in international gold prices has offered some support, but uncertainty around inflation and the interest-rate outlook continues to limit buying conviction. The next move will depend on the Fed's guidance, the dollar and US Treasury yields.

On the MCX, December gold futures closed at Rs 1,44,100 per 10 grams on October 27, marginally below the previous close of Rs 1,44,138. The contract traded between Rs 1,42,100 and Rs 1,44,265. December silver futures ended at Rs 1,96,511 per kg, down 0.10% from the previous close of Rs 1,96,717. Silver's trading range was Rs 1,91,516 to Rs 1,97,388.

Internationally, Reuters reported that spot gold reached $4,055.14 an ounce on October 27, while US December gold futures settled 0.9% higher at $4,074.60. Softer oil prices eased some inflation concerns, although markets remain cautious ahead of the Fed decision and US PCE inflation data due October 29.

For domestic investors, gold needs to hold above Rs 1,42,100 to avoid renewed downside pressure. A sustained move beyond Rs 1,44,265 would strengthen the recovery. Silver needs to defend Rs 1,91,516 per kg, while a move above Rs 1,97,388 would improve near-term momentum.

The rebound remains tentative. Investors should avoid chasing short-term price moves and wait for the Fed's signals and fresh MCX prices before taking larger directional positions.