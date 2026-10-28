Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in the red on Wednesday.
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Commodities Quote
Akshat Siddhant, Lead analyst, Mudrex
Gold is trading above $4,050/oz after two consecutive sessions of gains, supported by easing oil prices that have tempered inflation concerns. The Fed is widely expected to hold rates steady, though markets still price in an 80% chance of a December hike. Silver has also recovered, holding above $54/oz after touching an 11-month low. WTI fell toward $100/barrel for a second day as signals from Iran raised hopes of de-escalation, although Trump's comments suggest a deal remains uncertain. The rupee edged up 3 paise to Rs 95.12/$, with RBI support offsetting pressure from Brent near $115 and a firm dollar.
Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42
"Bitcoin is trading near the $80,000 mark as investors remain cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision. The cryptocurrency has witnessed a narrowing trading range, suggesting that a significant price movement could follow as markets react to the Fed's commentary on interest rates and inflation. While selling pressure from long-term holders appears to be easing, weak spot demand and fluctuations in institutional fund flows continue to limit upward momentum.
The $80,000 level remains an important near-term support, with a sustained decline potentially bringing the $77,000 to $75,000 range into focus. On the upside, a move above $82,000 could improve market sentiment and pave the way for a recovery towards $84,000. Investors should closely monitor the Fed's policy signals, ETF flows and Bitcoin's ability to sustain key support levels before taking fresh positions. A disciplined approach and avoiding excessive leverage will be important as the market looks for a clearer direction."
Gold and silver Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Gold and silver futures remain volatile in India as investors await the US Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday. A recovery in international gold prices has offered some support, but uncertainty around inflation and the interest-rate outlook continues to limit buying conviction. The next move will depend on the Fed's guidance, the dollar and US Treasury yields.
On the MCX, December gold futures closed at Rs 1,44,100 per 10 grams on October 27, marginally below the previous close of Rs 1,44,138. The contract traded between Rs 1,42,100 and Rs 1,44,265. December silver futures ended at Rs 1,96,511 per kg, down 0.10% from the previous close of Rs 1,96,717. Silver's trading range was Rs 1,91,516 to Rs 1,97,388.
Internationally, Reuters reported that spot gold reached $4,055.14 an ounce on October 27, while US December gold futures settled 0.9% higher at $4,074.60. Softer oil prices eased some inflation concerns, although markets remain cautious ahead of the Fed decision and US PCE inflation data due October 29.
For domestic investors, gold needs to hold above Rs 1,42,100 to avoid renewed downside pressure. A sustained move beyond Rs 1,44,265 would strengthen the recovery. Silver needs to defend Rs 1,91,516 per kg, while a move above Rs 1,97,388 would improve near-term momentum.
The rebound remains tentative. Investors should avoid chasing short-term price moves and wait for the Fed's signals and fresh MCX prices before taking larger directional positions.
Crypto Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin is trading around $80,700 as investors remain cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision. While the market expects rates to remain unchanged at 3.75%-4.00%, the Fed's guidance on December policy could influence risk appetite. Elevated bond yields and uncertainty over future rate increases are limiting confidence in a sustained recovery. Bitcoin faces immediate resistance near 80,900-81,000, while support lies around $79,000.
Institutional demand shows tentative improvement. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $635.6 million in net outflows on October 22 and another $137.9 million on October 23. Inflows returned on October 26, with $110.3 million in net buying. However, the recent volatility suggests that institutional conviction remains fragile.
Large-cap altcoins are showing mixed performance. Ethereum traded around $2,345, while BNB stood near $741, XRP near $1.31, Solana around $101 and TRON around $0.33. Except for Ethereum, these are the latest verified October 26 reference prices, not synchronised live quotes for October 28.
Our advice: Investors should avoid aggressive buying ahead of the Fed announcement. Consider staggered entries, maintain measured position sizes and monitor Bitcoin's $79,000 support, ETF flows and the Fed's guidance before increasing exposure.
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Daily Market Commentary - Delta Exchange
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Crypto markets are seeing a tentative rebound after Bitcoin briefly slipped below $80,000, but sentiment remains cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision.
The broader backdrop is still challenging, with elevated energy prices and uncertainty around the rate path keeping investors defensive.
Bitcoin has recovered toward $81,000 after buyers repeatedly stepped in around the $79,200-$79,600 region, but the $81,000-$81,700 zone remains an important technical barrier. A sustained move above $82,000 could strengthen the recovery, while rejection may put $80,000 and the recent lows back in focus. On-chain signals are somewhat more constructive, with recent exchange inflows declining sharply, suggesting near-term sell-side pressure may be easing.
Ethereum has recovered toward $2,360 but continues to lag Bitcoin, with $2,395-$2,415 acting as the key resistance zone.
ETF demand is also diverging, with Bitcoin flows stabilising faster than Ethereum. The Fed's guidance remains the key catalyst for the next directional move.
Stock Market News: Expert View
Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst - Derivatives & Technical Research, Axis Direct
Despite positive Wall Street and Asian cues, Indian equities signal a gap down opening of 150 points as indicated by GIFTNIFTY. The cautious start follows a flat October expiry where the Nifty slipped 3.45 points to 22,749.75, pinned by algorithms at the 22,750 max-pain strike. Profit-taking in IT and private banks pushed Bank Nifty down 0.72%, offsetting gains in pharma, realty, and media.
Small caps surged 2.7%. Nifty rollovers dipped to 72.7% (vs 74.3%), while Bank Nifty surged to 84.1%. Overnight, Wall Street advanced on Anthropic IPO enthusiasm (Nasdaq 1.18%, SPX 0.60%, Dow flat). The US Dollar hit a two-week high as the Federal Reserve convened, expected to hold rates while signalling December policy probabilities. Asia rallied Thursday; the KOSPI (KOSPI) surged 6% on SK Hynix's record third-quarter results, and the Nikkei 225 (NKY) added 1.2%. Domestically, the bias remains cautious below 22,800. Immediate support sits at 22,500 (a break risks 22,300), while sustaining above 22,900 targets 23,000-23,100.
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Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Crypto markets extended their recovery as improving global equity sentiment, stronger US economic data and expectations of a Federal Reserve pause supported investor participation. Bitcoin moved above $80,000, while Ethereum strengthened beyond $2,350, even as inflation and institutional positioning remained mixed.
US consumer confidence improved and durable goods orders increased, reducing immediate recession concerns. Stable Treasury yields and lower oil prices also eased some pressure on financial conditions. However, elevated Australian inflation reinforced expectations of further regional tightening, while firm US demand may encourage the Federal Reserve to maintain cautious policy guidance despite holding rates. The combination supports crypto liquidity without signaling a broader shift toward easier monetary conditions.
Bitcoin traded near $80,771, continuing its recovery within a broader consolidation. Immediate support sits at $80,000-$80,400, followed by $77,700-$78,000, while resistance remains at $81,100-$81,700. Holding support could preserve momentum. Futures traders may seek stronger volume, rising open interest and balanced funding before treating a move through resistance as broadly supported.
Ethereum traded near $2,351, extending its rebound despite remaining below moving averages. Support sits at $2,330-$2,350, followed by $2,315-$2,320. Resistance remains around $2,375-$2,420, surrounding the $2,400 level. Holding support could sustain recovery interest, but testing resistance would not confirm momentum.
The wider market environment strengthened. KOSPI gained 5.18%, Nikkei rose 1.37% and US technology shares advanced, with Nasdaq adding 1.18%. The S&P 500 gained 0.60%, while VIX declined 4.73%. Gold rose around 0.9%, and oil fell nearly 1.5%, reducing some inflation pressure and supporting participation across higher-growth assets.
Institutional activity remained divided. US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $110.34 million, entirely through BlackRock's IBIT, while Ethereum ETFs recorded $88.58 million in outflows. Both assets nevertheless advanced, showing that ETF flows are only one market influence. Spot demand, short-covering, derivatives positioning, exchange supply and macro expectations can offset institutional activity, delaying an equivalent response in prices."