Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in green on Friday.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Commodities Update by Mudrex
Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex
Gold is on track for its steepest weekly decline in four months, slipping toward $4,020/oz as rising crude prices stoke inflation fears and strengthen expectations of a December Fed rate hike, now above 85%. Silver has also weakened below $56/oz, approaching a three-month low. In energy markets, WTI is hovering near $99/barrel, its highest in five weeks, while Brent climbed to levels last seen in May amid Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure and renewed concerns over possible US strikes on Iran. Meanwhile, the rupee fell 43 paise to Rs 94.81/$, pressured by expensive oil, Rs 3,459 crore in foreign outflows and weak equities.
Daily Market comment - Delta Exchange
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Bitcoin came under renewed selling pressure over the past 24 hours, retreating from the $84,500-$84,800 region toward $81,000 as a broader risk-off move swept across global markets. The decline was driven by a combination of renewed U.S.-Iran geopolitical tensions and a sharp technology-led sell-off on Wall Street, with the Nasdaq falling 2.6% as concerns around AI valuations and spending resurfaced.
Leverage amplified the move. More than $436 million in crypto positions were liquidated over 24 hours, with roughly 89% coming from long positions, indicating that the break below $82,000 triggered significant forced selling.
Interestingly, Bitcoin has weakened despite strong recent spot ETF demand, with more than $1 billion of net inflows recorded across three sessions. This suggests that institutional demand remains present, but substantial sell-side supply continues to absorb buying around the $84,000-$85,000 region.
Technically, the $81,300-$81,500 zone is critical, as it broadly coincides with the estimated U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF cost basis. A sustained break below this area could expose $79,800-$80,000, followed by the broader $78,000-$79,000 demand zone. On the upside, Bitcoin needs to reclaim $82,000-$82,600 first, while a decisive move above $84,400-$84,800 would be required to restore near-term bullish momentum.
Ethereum is also attempting to stabilize after bouncing from the $2,350-$2,375 support zone. A recovery above $2,420-$2,440 would be the first sign of improving momentum, while failure to hold $2,350 could expose the broader $2,300 area.
For now, the market remains highly sensitive to equity-market sentiment, geopolitical developments and upcoming U.S. macro data.
Stock Market News: Expert View
Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst- Derivatives and Technical Research, Axis Direct
Dalal Street is poised for a surprising Friday rebound despite a global tech rout. GIFT Nifty futures point to a 110-point gap-up near 22,820, as domestic traders discount Wall Street's overnight tech carnage and cheer the US 10-Year yield (US10Y) dropping below 5%. This follows a third straight drop Thursday, where the Nifty 50 fell 0.54% to 22,687.65, dragged by FMCG and IT amid terrible breadth (2,670 decliners to 1,323 advancers).
Overnight, Wall Street suffered as Meta Platforms sank 7% on AI-spending guidance, cratering the Nasdaq by 2.6% and S&P 500 by 1.2%, though the Dow eked out a 12-point gain. Asia tracked the tech carnage Friday; KOSPI tumbled 3% and Nikkei 225 dropped 1.9%.
For the NIFTY today, holding the gap-up and sustaining 22,800 resistance may ignite a short-covering rally to 23,000. Critical support rests at 22,500.
InvestorAi - Daily Intelligence
The Thesis
A Nasdaq sell-off (its worst session since June) and Brent crude near three-month highs are testing the Nifty 500, yet DIIs net-bought Rs 2,891 Cr even as FIIs sold Rs 3,459 Cr - a split that rewards names insulated from AI-capex jitters and crude-linked cost pressure, which is exactly where today's telecom and BFSI-software picks sit.
Where We're Concentrated
Picks concentrate in telecom infrastructure (fiber and networking capex) and BFSI-adjacent software, both riding domestic cycles that don't bend to Wall Street's AI-spending anxiety or Hormuz-linked crude swings; a consumption name adds a demand-side hedge. What breaks the thesis: a sustained Brent move above $115 would widen the current account and pressure the rupee's RBI-defended rally, dragging sentiment down even for domestically-insulated names.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Prime Focus
Media and content demand holds steady while global tech stocks reprice sharply on AI-spending jitters.
HFCL
Fiber and networking capex keeps running on a domestic cycle insulated from the Nasdaq-led tech slide.
Tejas Networks
Telecom-equipment order visibility stays intact even as imported crude volatility hits broader sentiment.
Allied Blenders and Distillers
Steady consumption demand offers a hedge as crude-driven cost pressure weighs on margin-sensitive sectors today.
Oracle Financial Services Software
BFSI digitization spend holds up as a defensive earnings stream against today's VIX uptick and rate-sensitive wobble.
One Thing to Watch
Jio Platforms IPO closes today Subscription strength will show whether foreign IPO inflows keep underwriting the rupee's RBI-defended rally even as FIIs turn net sellers in cash markets.
Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42
"Bitcoin's pullback from $84,000 to a low of $81,825 reflects how quickly geopolitical developments and broader market sentiment can influence the crypto market. Renewed concerns over US-Iran hostilities, rising oil prices and uncertainty around AI spending have weighed on investor sentiment across asset classes. However, the encouraging signal is that US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded $1.1 billion in net inflows so far this week, recovering the outflows seen over the previous two weeks. This suggests that institutional interest has not disappeared despite the latest bout of volatility.
The correction has also flushed out leveraged positions, with more than $470 million in crypto liquidations over 24 hours, including $434 million in long positions. Bitcoin's open interest declined 3.21%, indicating that some positions have been unwound. While this has intensified near-term selling, a reduction in excessive leverage can help create a more stable foundation for the market to recover.
For investors, the important distinction is between temporary macro-driven selling and a sustained deterioration in demand. Bitcoin's ability to attract institutional capital during this period is a constructive signal, although it does not guarantee an immediate rebound. A recovery towards $83,000 to $85,000, supported by stronger spot buying and continued ETF inflows, would help establish whether the market is ready to regain upward momentum."
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Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Bitcoin traded near $81,198, down approximately 2.6% over 24 hours, while Ether declined 2.56% to around $2,388, according to the supplied market snapshot. The weakness came alongside selling in US equities, where the Nasdaq fell 2.6% and the S&P 500 lost 1.21%. The VIX rose 14.09% to 19.03, signalling increased demand for protection against market volatility.
ETF demand offered a contrasting signal. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $525 million in net inflows on October 21, led by BlackRock's IBIT and Fidelity's FBTC. Three-session inflows reached roughly 1.07-1.08 billion, helping turn October's cumulative flows positive at around $460 million.
Ethereum ETFs attracted approximately $14 million, ending five consecutive sessions of outflows.
According to CoinGlass, Bitcoin derivatives open interest has neared $54.17 billion. Bitcoin's ability to reclaim $81,500, will be an immediate reference point.
For traders holding open futures positions, Bitcoin's immediate reference is $81,500, the lower boundary of its earlier reported range. Sustained trading above this level would indicate an initial recovery, with the earlier range high of $84,800 a potential resistance reference.
Ether, trading near $2,388, is just below the psychological $2,400 mark. Its ability to reclaim and hold this level will be an immediate test of momentum, while $2,300 provides a round-number downside reference. Confirming stronger support and resistance requires a four-hour or daily candlestick chart."