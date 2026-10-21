Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com

Bitcoin is attempting a recovery near $83,000 as easing oil prices and improved risk sentiment support the broader crypto market. However, uncertainty around the US Federal Reserve's policy outlook continues to limit conviction. A Reuters poll found that 94 of 100 economists expect the Fed to hold rates at 3.75%-4.00% at its October 27-28 meeting. All respondents expect a rate increase in December, keeping pressure on risk assets. Bitcoin faces immediate resistance around $83,550, while support lies near $82,000.

Institutional demand remains uneven. US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $526.7 million on October 19, but recorded $6.7 million in net outflows the following session. This suggests that investor appetite is improving, but has yet to establish a sustained trend.

Our advice: Investors should avoid chasing short-term rallies. Consider staggered entries, maintain measured position sizes and monitor ETF flows and Fed signals before increasing exposure.