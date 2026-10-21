Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in green on Wednesday.
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Stock Market News: Check Total Market Cap Of All BSE Sensex Companies
At the close on Monday, the total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,67,69,353 crore.
Crypto Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin is attempting a recovery near $83,000 as easing oil prices and improved risk sentiment support the broader crypto market. However, uncertainty around the US Federal Reserve's policy outlook continues to limit conviction. A Reuters poll found that 94 of 100 economists expect the Fed to hold rates at 3.75%-4.00% at its October 27-28 meeting. All respondents expect a rate increase in December, keeping pressure on risk assets. Bitcoin faces immediate resistance around $83,550, while support lies near $82,000.
Institutional demand remains uneven. US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $526.7 million on October 19, but recorded $6.7 million in net outflows the following session. This suggests that investor appetite is improving, but has yet to establish a sustained trend.
Our advice: Investors should avoid chasing short-term rallies. Consider staggered entries, maintain measured position sizes and monitor ETF flows and Fed signals before increasing exposure.
Commodities Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Gold fell toward $4,120/oz for a fourth consecutive session as rising oil prices fuel inflation concerns and reinforce expectations of a December Fed rate hike, now priced at over 90%. Silver also weakened to around $57.5/oz, near multi-week lows. WTI remains near $98/barrel, up more than 10% this month, despite the hopes of a US-Iran diplomatic breakthrough. Those hopes have since faded, with a diplomat dismissing reports of an imminent deal and tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz continuing. The rupee closed near ₹94.9/$ on Monday, ending a six-session rally amid equity selling, foreign outflows and elevated crude prices.
Daily Market comment - Delta Exchange
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Bitcoin rebounded strongly over the last 24 hours, recovering from the low-$81,000 region and briefly moving above $83,000. The bounce came alongside stronger U.S. equities after encouraging corporate earnings, while a sharp pullback in oil from above $100 helped reduce some of the inflation and interest-rate pressure weighing on risk assets. The move also forced short positions out of the market, with around $125 million in shorts liquidated within an hour, while open interest climbed to roughly $53.9 billion.
Institutional flows have also improved. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted about $526.6 million in net inflows on Oct. 19, indicating that investors were buying into recent weakness. Ethereum ETF demand, however, remains noticeably softer.
From a technical perspective, Bitcoin has moved back above its major 4-hour EMAs, but the $83,200-$83,500 region remains an important resistance area. A clear breakout could shift focus toward $84,000 and then $86,000-$87,000. On the downside, $82,000 is the first support, followed by $81,000-$81,500. Ethereum is also recovering, but still needs to clear the $2,480-$2,520 resistance zone to strengthen its short-term structure.
Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42
"Bitcoin holding above $80,000 for 33 consecutive days is a meaningful sign of resilience in a market navigating shifting macroeconomic conditions. The recent easing in oil prices and US Treasury yields has also supported a recovery across major cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Dogecoin all posting gains. What stands out is Bitcoin's ability to maintain its position through repeated bouts of volatility, suggesting that the market is gradually establishing a stronger base rather than reacting solely to short-term sentiment.
On-chain data adds to this constructive outlook, with large Bitcoin holders reportedly shifting back towards accumulation after a period of distribution. This suggests that some long-term participants are using price weakness to build positions. While spot demand remains an important factor to watch, the combination of sustained price levels and renewed whale accumulation offers encouraging signals for market participants assessing the next phase.
Dor investors, one of the most overlooked opportunities emerges when selling pressure begins to fade before prices make a decisive recovery. This is the phase where distinguishing between assets attracting genuine accumulation and those experiencing temporary rebounds becomes particularly valuable. Bitcoin's current setup suggests the market may be moving from aggressive selling towards a more balanced phase, but confirmation will come from whether fresh capital returns. Investors who track this shift, rather than waiting for headlines to turn overwhelmingly bullish, may be better positioned to identify opportunities early."
Stock Market News: Expert View
Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst - Derivatives and Technical Research, Axis Direct
Indian equities face a cautiously positive Wednesday open, with GIFT Nifty hovering near 23,000 to partially reverse Monday's brutal sell-off. The Nifty 50 tumbled 1.1% (257 points) to 22,889, driven by weak private banking earnings that snapped recent short-covering. The pre-Dussehra advanced weekly options expiry exacerbated intraday selling as traders rushed to settle early, pushing India VIX to a one-week high near 15.
Global cues offer respite. Wall Street climbed Tuesday-Dow 1.02%, S&P 500 0.28%, Nasdaq flat (-0.02%)-as healthcare led and tech lagged. Crucially, the US 10-year yield softened to 5.116%. Asian equities rallied Wednesday morning, with the KOSPI surging over 4%, Nikkei adding 1.3%, and Hang Seng flat.
Locally, the undertone remains fragile below 23,150. Sustaining above this resistance targets 23,300, while breaching 22,850 support exposes 22,600. Sticky crude prices and foreign outflows remain critical headwinds.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Wall Street closed higher, led by the Dow, while the Nasdaq was flat and the VIX fell to about 17. Oil eased 2.5% but remains near $101, keeping inflation and rate worries alive ahead of next week's Fed meeting. For Bitcoin, trading around $82,000s, the backdrop is neutral to slightly constructive.
Bitcoin's long-term outlook is drawing renewed optimism. JPMorgan expects Bitcoin to outperform stocks, bonds and gold over the long term, projecting annual returns of around 10%. Continued accumulation by institutional players such as Strategy and Strive, alongside BlackRock's view of Bitcoin as a potential hedge against rising US government debt, reinforces the longer-term investment case.
Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading near key technical levels, making the next move important for futures traders. Bitcoin needs to sustain momentum above the $83,600 resistance zone to build towards $84,500. On the downside, $82,300 is the immediate support to watch, with the $81,000 level becoming relevant if selling pressure intensifies.
Ethereum faces resistance around $2,470, followed by $2,535. Holding above the $2,410 support zone would help maintain its near-term recovery attempt, while a sustained break below this level could bring $2,375 into focus.
Bitcoin spot ETF flows have shown a sharp swing in institutional demand over the past few sessions. After net outflows on October 14 and 16, US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted approximately $526.7 million on October 19, their strongest daily inflow since September 22. However, the rebound was largely driven by BlackRock's IBIT, while some other funds continued to see withdrawals. The latest figures suggest that investor interest remains active, but the direction of flows is not yet consistent enough to establish a sustained accumulation trend."