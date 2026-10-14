Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX

"Global growth is projected at 3.1% for 2026, while inflation remains elevated at 4.7%, supporting economic activity but limiting rapid monetary easing. US Treasury yields eased toward 5.22%, improving crypto liquidity, while expectations of an October Fed pause reduced immediate tightening pressure. However, the dollar remained near an 18-month high and AI-linked equities declined sharply, keeping investor confidence cautious. Overall, lower yields support Bitcoin and Ethereum, but

persistent inflation and dollar strength may keep broader participation selective in coming sessions.

Bitcoin trades near $83,326 with a positive daily bias, supported by strong moving averages and neutral RSI. Support sits at $83,000-$83,250, while $83,700-$83,900 forms resistance. Holding support could preserve momentum. BTC Futures traders should treat a breakout as stronger if rising volume and open interest accompany a balanced funding profile.

Ethereum is rebuilding momentum near $2,505 after reclaiming its 50-day exponential average. The $2,470-$2,500 region provides a base, while $2,535-$2,570 is the first hurdle before $2,600. Remaining above $2,500 would strengthen the recovery, whereas losing it could return ETH to consolidation.

INJ trades near $8.14 with all major daily moving averages favoring buyers and RSI around 60, indicating healthy momentum. Support lies around $7.95-$8.00, followed by $7.55-$7.70. Sustained activity above $8.20 could extend strength, while holding support keeps the structure constructive.

Asian equities were broadly positive, led by the Sensex's 1.54% gain, while the Nikkei, KOSPI and Singapore also advanced; the Hang Seng fell 0.40%. US markets eased modestly, with the Dow down 0.35% and Nasdaq off 0.15%, while the VIX remained contained at 15.27. Gold was nearly flat and oil rose 1.09%. Regional strength and limited US volatility support crypto participation, although higher energy prices may keep broader buying selective during the current trading session.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $65.4 million in daily net outflows, entirely from BlackRock's IBIT, while Ethereum ETFs lost $85.43 million, extending their withdrawal streak to ten sessions. Despite the redemptions, Bitcoin gained 0.31% to around $83,326 and Ether rose 0.40% to nearly $2,505, indicating that spot buyers absorbed institutional selling. ETF flows do not determine prices alone; derivatives positioning, short-covering, exchange liquidity and macro conditions can offset outflows or delay gains when strong institutional inflows return to the market."