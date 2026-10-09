Rs 13,000 Crore Blow In 1 Day: What's Driving Foreign Investors Out Of India

Stock Market News: Foreign investors dumped Indian stocks worth nearly Rs 13,000 crore in a single day. The net outflow of Rs 12,944 crore on October 8 was the second-highest single-day foreign institutional investor (FII) outflow of 2026.

The scale of FII selling points to growing caution among overseas investors. Rising crude oil prices, a weaker rupee and higher US bond yields have made Indian equities less attractive. Concerns over stock valuations and corporate earnings are adding to the pressure.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), however, stepped in to cushion the impact. They bought equities worth nearly Rs 10,703 crore on October 8. Their purchases helped absorb some of the foreign selling, but were not enough to offset the outflow.

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Why Are Foreign Investors Selling Indian Stocks?

The latest sell-off reflects a broader shift in investor sentiment rather than an isolated market event, said Siddharth Maurya, Founder and Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara. "Higher crude prices, a weaker rupee, rising US bond rates and the tight monetary policy regime of the Reserve Bank of India have made investments in Indian stocks less appealing compared to other investment markets," Maurya told NDTV.

Higher crude prices are a concern for India because the country depends heavily on imported oil. An increase in oil prices can raise the import bill, put pressure on the rupee and add to inflation risks. This can also affect corporate margins and household spending.

A weaker rupee can further reduce returns for overseas investors when their Indian investments are converted back into foreign currency. Meanwhile, rising US bond yields can make relatively safer US assets more attractive compared with equities in emerging markets such as India.

Valuations are another concern. If investors believe stock prices are running ahead of companies' earnings prospects, they may reduce their exposure or move money to markets offering better relative value. Maurya said concerns over corporate earnings are adding to the pressure on Indian equities.

Can Domestic Investors Offset FII Selling?

Domestic institutional investors have provided an important cushion against foreign outflows. Their purchases of nearly Rs 10,703 crore on October 8 helped absorb a substantial part of the selling. However, the difference between foreign selling and domestic buying remained significant.

Investor category Net investment on October 8 Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) - Rs 12,944 crore Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) + Rs 10,703 crore Combined net flow - Rs 2,241 crore

The figures show that domestic buying offset a large part of the foreign outflow, but the combined institutional flow remained negative. This can leave the market vulnerable to further selling, particularly if overseas investors continue to cut their exposure.

What Do September's Outflows Tell Us?

The October 8 sell-off comes against a backdrop of foreign selling in Indian equities. The trend has raised questions about overseas investors' appetite for Indian stocks, particularly financial shares, amid concerns over valuations and earnings.

Foreign investor flows can change quickly as global interest rates, currency movements and risk appetite shift. A period of heavy selling does not necessarily mean that overseas investors will continue to withdraw money at the same pace. However, persistent outflows can weigh on market sentiment and increase volatility.

What Lies Ahead For India's Stock Markets?

The direction of foreign flows will depend on whether global and domestic conditions become more supportive of Indian equities.

"Continued FII outflows may result in market volatility, but a sustained turnaround will be contingent upon better global environment, visibility of earnings and foreign confidence," Maurya said.

A decline in crude prices, a more stable rupee and easing pressure from US bond yields could improve sentiment. Clearer earnings growth and more reasonable valuations may also help bring foreign investors back.