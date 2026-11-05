Renovating Home This Diwali? Check Budget For Affordable, Premium Makeover

Diwali is often when homeowners decide that their house needs a fresh start. A new coat of paint, a better kitchen, more storage or a living room that finally feels inviting. But one question can quickly turn excitement into anxiety: How much will the makeover cost?

The answer depends on how much of the house you want to change.

A simple refresh can cost less than Rs 1 lakh. A more extensive renovation involving flooring, bathrooms, electrical work and a kitchen can run into several lakhs. A professionally designed home with customised furniture, premium finishes and lighting can cost Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh or more.

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For a typical 2-BHK or 3-BHK apartment, the difference between an affordable makeover and a premium one can be substantial. The good news is that homeowners do not necessarily have to renovate everything at once.

How Much Does Home Renovation Cost?

Interior budgets vary according to the size of the apartment, materials, storage requirements and the amount of customisation. Estimates also differ depending on whether the project covers only furniture and interiors or includes structural repairs, plumbing and bathrooms.

For a broad comparison, the following estimates assume typical Indian urban apartments and professionally planned interiors.

These are indicative interior-package estimates, not fixed quotations. They may exclude GST, appliances, loose furniture, major civil work and bathroom reconstruction. Actual costs can be higher depending on the city and scope.

What Does An Affordable Home Makeover Include?

An affordable makeover focuses on the parts of the home that make the biggest difference to everyday living.

For a 2-BHK, a budget of around Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh could cover essential modular kitchen work, wardrobes, a TV unit, basic lighting, painting and selected ceiling work, depending on specifications.

A 3-BHK could require Rs 9 lakh to Rs 12 lakh or more for a similar approach because it needs additional storage and bedroom furniture.

The trick is to prioritise functionality over decorative upgrades.

Instead of replacing every floor tile, homeowners can retain existing flooring. Rather than installing elaborate false ceilings in every room, they can improve lighting in the living room and bedrooms. Existing furniture can also be retained wherever it remains usable.

Where Does The Renovation Money Go?

The kitchen and wardrobes often account for a large part of an interior budget. Bathrooms, flooring and electrical work can add significantly to the bill when the project involves an older apartment.

Here is a broad cost comparison for common renovation components.

These figures are indicative. Kitchen costs depend on cabinetry length, countertop, hardware and finish. Wardrobe prices vary with size, material and accessories. Bathroom renovation costs can rise sharply if waterproofing, plumbing lines and tiles need replacement.

Affordable Vs Premium: What Changes?

The difference is not simply about appearance. It is also about material quality, hardware, detailing and the amount of work customised for the homeowner.

A budget kitchen may use laminate shutters, standard hardware and a granite countertop. A premium kitchen could feature acrylic or veneer finishes, soft-close fittings, quartz surfaces and specialised storage.

Similarly, a basic wardrobe may offer straightforward shelves and hanging space. A premium one may include organisers, drawers, accessories and customised finishes.

Premium interiors also tend to spend more on lighting, textures, decorative surfaces and bespoke furniture.

Can You Renovate In Phases?

Yes. For homeowners working with a limited budget, phased renovation can be a practical alternative to a complete makeover.

The kitchen and wardrobes can come first because they improve everyday functionality. Painting and lighting can follow. Living room furniture, decorative walls and other upgrades can be added later.

The important thing is to plan the entire home before starting. Otherwise, homeowners may end up spending more when later changes require dismantling or reworking earlier installations.

What Interior Designers Say

Neelam S, Group Head: Centre of Excellence for Design at Bonito Designs, told NDTV that the idea of luxury has more to do with thoughtful planning than spending extravagantly.

"True luxury is not defined by the size of a budget, but by the thought, intention and emotion that shape a home," she said. An ergonomically designed kitchen, a living room with cohesive textures, clutter-free bedrooms and lighting that changes the mood are all part of this philosophy.

Neelam said homeowners could also plan their interiors in phases, prioritising kitchens, wardrobes and living spaces before moving to other areas. "Whether it is an accessible Rs 10 lakh interior or an expansive premium home, we believe thoughtful curation will always transcend excess," she said.