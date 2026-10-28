India Is A "Diversifier" In AI-Driven Global Economy: BlackRock's Ben Powell | NDTV Profit IGNITE

India is a “diversifier” in the artificial intelligence-driven investment market, Ben Powell, the Chief Investment Strategist for Asia Pacific at BlackRock, told NDTV Profit.

Speaking about how the Indian economy is viewed by global investors, Powell said that it is seen as a “useful diversifier” and unconnected to the AI boom.

“India is perceived to be, I think we can challenge this, to not be AI. So a concern for global investors is that kind of everything is an AI trade, whether it's copper, Korean equities, or the big US hyperscaler. It's kind of everything is an AI trade in disguise. India is a different story,” he explained at NDTV Profit Ignite.

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The investment strategist said that international investors had been distracted by the AI-driven market rally, which has benefited economies such as South Korea and Taiwan, while tensions in the Middle East have added to the challenges India faces.



Powell Hopeful On India's Growth Story

On the issue of challenges like rising costs and energy prices, Powell said that markets like India will see a “tremendous kind of growth” once the global situation is more peaceful.

He said that while high crude prices remain a headwind for an oil-importing economy like India, banks are still able to extend credit to middle-class consumers, something Powell sees as an "opportunity".

The BlackRock executive was hopeful that a bull market would be possible soon. He highlighted that even in the face of some macro headwinds, opportunities for a more active investing approach exist.



What Ben Powell Sees As Challenge For India's Growth Story

The BlackRock Chief Investment Strategist said that mobilising domestic savings into productive assets remains a big task for India.

Powell said that the savings could help fund India's growth.

“We think that over the next 10 years there can be trillions of dollars of India household assets which can flow through into financial markets,” he added.

He stressed that improvements in technology, efficiency and productivity could strengthen India's economic prospects.

Powell highlighted the importance of an active investment approach instead of looking at rising oil prices as an automatic signal to lower exposure to Indian equities.