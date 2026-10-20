Applying For Car Loan? 5 Ways To Save More This Festive Season

Most people spend weeks choosing their new car's colour, variant and features. But when it comes to financing the purchase, many make a decision in minutes.

That can prove costly. The interest rate, loan tenure, processing fees and repayment conditions can make a significant difference to the final amount a buyer pays for a car.

With digital lending making credit more accessible, buyers have more options to compare loan offers. But the cheapest-looking loan may not always be the most affordable. A low interest rate can come with additional charges, while a longer tenure can make monthly payments easier but increase the total interest outgo.

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So, how should you pick the best car loan? Sumit Singla, CEO of Rupyy, highlights five ways buyers can make smarter financing decisions and save money.

1. Check Your Credit Score Before Applying

Your credit score can influence the interest rate a lender offers you. A stronger score generally improves your chances of securing favourable loan terms and getting your application approved. A score of 750 or above is often considered strong by lenders, although their eligibility criteria may differ.

Check your credit report a few weeks before applying. If you find errors, raise a dispute with the relevant credit bureau. You should also clear overdue payments, if any, and reduce outstanding debt where possible. Even a small difference in the interest rate can affect the total amount you repay over several years. Improving your credit profile before applying can therefore help you negotiate a better deal.

2. Compare Lenders Instead Of Accepting The First Offer

Car dealerships often help buyers arrange financing. While this can make the process convenient, the first offer may not be the most competitive one. Banks and other eligible lenders may offer different interest rates, processing fees, loan amounts and repayment conditions to the same borrower. These differences can depend on factors such as income, credit history, employment profile and the vehicle being financed.

Sumit Singla, CEO of Rupyy, told NDTV that buyers should compare multiple offers before making a decision. Check offers from your existing bank, other lenders and digital lending platforms. Compare them on the same loan amount and tenure to understand which one works out cheaper. A lower monthly EMI alone should not determine your choice. Look at the total repayment amount as well.

3. Look Beyond The Advertised Interest Rate

An attractive interest rate can grab your attention. But it does not tell you the entire cost of borrowing. Processing fees, documentation charges and other applicable costs can increase the amount you pay. Buyers should also check whether the loan includes optional add-ons and understand any conditions attached to them.

Ask the lender for a clear breakdown of the total cost, including the EMI, fees and overall repayment amount. Pay attention to prepayment and foreclosure conditions, too. If you expect to receive a bonus or other additional income, the option to make part-payments can help you reduce your outstanding principal and potentially lower your interest burden.

However, check the applicable charges and terms before signing the agreement. A loan with a slightly higher interest rate but more favourable repayment conditions may sometimes suit your needs better.

4. Make A Bigger Down Payment And Choose The Right Tenure

The amount you borrow and the time you take to repay it can significantly affect your car's final cost. A larger down payment reduces the loan principal. This generally means lower EMIs and less interest over the repayment period, assuming other loan terms remain unchanged.

Tenure is equally important. A longer tenure reduces the monthly EMI, making the loan appear more affordable. But you could end up paying substantially more interest over time. For instance, if you borrow Rs 8 lakh at an illustrative interest rate of 9 per cent per annum, a five-year loan would have an EMI of around Rs 16,600. Over 60 months, the total interest would be approximately Rs 1.96 lakh.

If you extend the tenure to seven years, the EMI would fall to around Rs 12,900. However, the total interest would rise to approximately Rs 2.84 lakh. These are illustrative calculations. Actual offers and charges may differ.

5. Use Festive Offers Without Stretching Your Budget

Festive seasons often bring special financing offers, including reduced processing fees or promotional interest rates. These can help buyers save money, provided they compare the actual terms. Do not let a limited-period offer push you towards a more expensive car variant or a larger loan than you originally planned.

A lower EMI may simply reflect a longer repayment period rather than a better deal. Similarly, a fee waiver may not make up for a higher interest rate. One way to stay disciplined is to seek loan pre-approval before visiting the showroom. This gives you a clearer idea of your borrowing capacity and helps you negotiate the car's price separately from its financing.

Compare the final cost of the vehicle and the loan together before signing the agreement. As Sumit Singla points out, buyers have more financing options to explore as digital lending expands. The key is to compare these options carefully rather than choosing the first convenient offer. A little time spent understanding the loan today can help you save money throughout the years you spend repaying it.