Grey-Collar Jobs Rise 15% Ahead of Diwali: Who Are Companies Hiring Now?

Demand for grey-collar workers in India's logistics sector is rising ahead of Diwali. Companies are hiring more people to handle the festive rush, but finding workers with the right mix of physical and digital skills remains a challenge.

According to Antim Suman, Co-Founder and COO of Edgistify, demand for grey-collar talent is growing faster than the industry can train workers.

Grey-collar workers perform hands-on jobs but also use technology to get work done. They include warehouse employees who operate digital scanners, workers who manage automated sorting systems, delivery partners who use apps and truck drivers who handle digital documents.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

These roles have become more technology-driven. Delivery partners use apps for navigation and proof of delivery. Warehouse workers operate inventory systems and automated equipment. Experienced employees are also expected to resolve technical issues and manage shifts.

The festive season is adding to the pressure on logistics companies.

TeamLease's Festive Season Workforce Report 2026 expects temporary hiring across e-commerce, quick commerce and logistics to grow 15 to 20 per cent this season. Companies are looking beyond pickers and packers. They also need automation operators, inventory coordinators and returns executives.

India's long-term workforce needs are growing too. NITI Aayog has projected that the country's gig workforce, which includes many delivery and logistics workers, will reach 2.35 crore by 2029-30. The Logistics Sector Skill Council has estimated that the industry will need an additional 47 lakh workers by 2030.

However, training remains a major challenge.

Earlier data from the Logistics Sector Skill Council showed that only around 4 per cent of the freight logistics workforce had received formal vocational training. Many delivery partners learn on the job, with limited access to structured training or clear career progression.

Suman told NDTV that the gap becomes particularly clear when companies need workers who can take on supervisory responsibilities.

How Can Logistics Companies Bridge the Skills Gap?

Companies need to create clearer career paths for workers, Suman said. A delivery partner should have an opportunity to become a hub supervisor, while a warehouse picker should be able to progress to a site management role.

Training also needs to become more accessible. Mobile-based courses in local languages can help workers learn the systems they use every day. This could make it easier for them to upgrade their skills while continuing to work.

Social security coverage for gig workers also needs to expand, Suman said.

The challenge for India's logistics sector is no longer just about hiring more people before the festive rush. Companies also need workers who can handle increasingly technology-driven operations. As demand for faster deliveries grows, investing in training and career development could help logistics firms build a more skilled and stable workforce.