Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026: 3 Stocks With 25% Potential Upside

Muhurat Trading Best Stock Picks: Investors shouldn't interpret a positive muhurat trading session as confirmation of a sustained market rally.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026: 3 Stocks With 25% Potential Upside
Samvat 2083: Muhurat trading should be approached with a quality-first investment strategy.

Muhurat Trading 2026: Indian investors looking to make the most of Diwali Muhurat trading 2026 have three stocks to watch, with one offering a potential upside of as much as 25 per cent over the next 12 months.

Aurobindo Pharma, Balkrishna Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra are among the stocks recommended by Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, for investors looking to build long-term wealth. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES 

Singh told NDTV that muhurat trading should be approached with a quality-first investment strategy rather than short-term speculation. Investors can use the auspicious session to accumulate fundamentally strong companies with healthy earnings visibility and reasonable valuations.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Positive momentum could also extend into the special trading session, supported by the recent market recovery and improving investor sentiment.

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026: 3 Stock Picks

StockPotential Upside
Aurobindo Pharma13%
Balkrishna Industries14%
Mahindra & Mahindra25%


1. Aurobindo Pharma: 13% Upside

Aurobindo Pharma is among the pharmaceutical stocks investors can consider for the coming year. Its diversified business and earnings visibility make it a candidate for investors seeking exposure to the healthcare sector.

2. Balkrishna Industries: 14% Upside

Balkrishna Industries is another stock on the list. The company operates in the off-highway tyre segment, catering to agricultural, construction and industrial equipment markets.

3. Mahindra & Mahindra: 25% Upside

Mahindra & Mahindra offers the highest potential upside among the three recommendations, at 25% over the next 12 months. The automaker's presence in the SUV and tractor segments makes it an option for investors looking to participate in India's automobile and rural economy growth.

What Should Investors Keep In Mind During Muhurat Trading?

Singh cautions investors against interpreting a positive muhurat trading session as confirmation of a sustained market rally.

The special one-hour session is often driven by sentiment and relatively limited participation. Sharp intraday moves may not reflect the underlying fundamentals of companies.

Investors should avoid chasing stocks after sudden price increases, use limit orders and deploy capital gradually, Singh said. The focus, he added, should remain on quality businesses and long-term wealth creation rather than aggressive short-term bets.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026, Muhurat Trading Stock Picks, Stocks To Buy Diwali 2026
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com