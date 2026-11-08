Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026: 3 Stocks With 25% Potential Upside

Muhurat Trading 2026: Indian investors looking to make the most of Diwali Muhurat trading 2026 have three stocks to watch, with one offering a potential upside of as much as 25 per cent over the next 12 months.

Aurobindo Pharma, Balkrishna Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra are among the stocks recommended by Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, for investors looking to build long-term wealth. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Singh told NDTV that muhurat trading should be approached with a quality-first investment strategy rather than short-term speculation. Investors can use the auspicious session to accumulate fundamentally strong companies with healthy earnings visibility and reasonable valuations.

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Positive momentum could also extend into the special trading session, supported by the recent market recovery and improving investor sentiment.

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026: 3 Stock Picks

Stock Potential Upside Aurobindo Pharma 13% Balkrishna Industries 14% Mahindra & Mahindra 25%



1. Aurobindo Pharma: 13% Upside

Aurobindo Pharma is among the pharmaceutical stocks investors can consider for the coming year. Its diversified business and earnings visibility make it a candidate for investors seeking exposure to the healthcare sector.

2. Balkrishna Industries: 14% Upside

Balkrishna Industries is another stock on the list. The company operates in the off-highway tyre segment, catering to agricultural, construction and industrial equipment markets.

3. Mahindra & Mahindra: 25% Upside

Mahindra & Mahindra offers the highest potential upside among the three recommendations, at 25% over the next 12 months. The automaker's presence in the SUV and tractor segments makes it an option for investors looking to participate in India's automobile and rural economy growth.

What Should Investors Keep In Mind During Muhurat Trading?

Singh cautions investors against interpreting a positive muhurat trading session as confirmation of a sustained market rally.

The special one-hour session is often driven by sentiment and relatively limited participation. Sharp intraday moves may not reflect the underlying fundamentals of companies.

Investors should avoid chasing stocks after sudden price increases, use limit orders and deploy capital gradually, Singh said. The focus, he added, should remain on quality businesses and long-term wealth creation rather than aggressive short-term bets.