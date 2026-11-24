India's pharmaceutical industry is gearing up for a major transformation. From being known as the world's pharmacy for affordable generic medicines, the country now wants to become a global powerhouse in complex drugs, biosimilars and advanced biological therapies.

The ambition is big. India's pharmaceutical industry, currently valued at around $60 billion, is targeting a market size of $130 billion by 2030. The longer-term goal is even more ambitious: $400 billion by 2047.

The roadmap to achieving this target was a key focus at CPHI India 2026, which began in New Delhi on November 23. Industry leaders highlighted how regulatory reforms, rising manufacturing capabilities, export opportunities and investments in advanced technologies could shape the next phase of growth.

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India already has a strong presence in global medicine supply chains. Its pharmaceutical exports reach nearly 200 countries. However, industry leaders believe the next growth opportunity lies in moving beyond high-volume, low-cost generics towards specialised and higher-value medicines.

Speaking at the event, K Raja Bhanu, Director General of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), said the industry was preparing for a significant expansion.

"India's pharmaceutical industry, currently valued at approximately $60-70 billion, is poised for substantial expansion, with projections of $120-130 billion by 2030 and an ambitious target of $400 billion by 2047," he said.

He added that complex generics, biosimilars and innovative therapies would play a bigger role in India's pharmaceutical exports.

India's Pharma Industry: What Is Driving The $130 Billion Ambition?

The numbers suggest that India's healthcare manufacturing ecosystem is expanding beyond traditional pharmaceuticals.

According to Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets in India, pharmaceutical turnover reached Rs 5.08 lakh crore in FY 2025-26. The industry recorded an average growth of 9.2 per cent over the preceding five years.

The medical devices segment is also gaining ground. Domestic manufacturing of medical devices grew 48.2 per cent, rising from Rs 28,000 crore in FY 2019-20 to Rs 41,500 crore in FY 2024-25.

Mudras said the next phase of growth would depend on India's ability to move towards more sophisticated products and manufacturing technologies.

"The next phase of growth will depend on moving towards high-value segments such as advanced biologics, specialised therapies and complex formulations, supported by investments in advanced manufacturing infrastructure and technology," he said.

This shift could help Indian manufacturers move up the global pharmaceutical value chain and tap markets that demand more specialised medicines.

Photo Credit: X/@CPHI_PMEC_India

$100 Billion Trade Opportunity Through Free Trade Agreements

Expanding exports will be another important part of India's growth strategy. India's nine free trade agreements covering 38 countries could unlock pharmaceutical trade opportunities worth around $100 billion, according to Raja Bhanu.

The agreements could help Indian pharmaceutical companies access new markets, diversify their export destinations and strengthen their presence beyond traditional markets such as the US and Europe.

The opportunity is particularly important as manufacturers look to expand their presence in Latin America, Africa and East Asia.

However, global expansion will also require companies to meet increasingly stringent quality and regulatory standards.

CDSCO Regulatory Reforms, Digital Push To Support Pharma Growth

Regulatory reforms are expected to play a crucial role in India's pharmaceutical ambitions. Dr Chandrashekar Ranga, Joint Drugs Controller (India) at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), said India was moving towards a more transparent and science-driven regulatory system.

He highlighted revised Schedule M standards, expanded QR-code traceability and the digitisation of more than 95 per cent of regulatory processes.

The proposed addition of 1,500 scientific personnel at CDSCO and a unified digital regulatory platform are also expected to strengthen the regulatory framework.

India is simultaneously looking to reduce its dependence on imported active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities. The focus on indigenous technologies, including CAR-T cell therapies, also reflects the country's ambition to develop more advanced treatments.

CPHI India 2026 Brings Global Pharma Industry Together

The discussions come at a time when India is seeking to strengthen its position in the global pharmaceutical supply chain. The 19th edition of CPHI India has introduced an expanded two-venue format. CPHI India is being held at IICC, Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, from November 23 to 25, while PMEC India will take place at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, from November 24 to 26.

Together, the exhibitions feature more than 2,000 exhibitors and are expected to attract 50,000 visitors from over 120 countries. The platforms bring together companies involved in pharmaceutical ingredients, formulations, processing machinery, packaging and manufacturing technologies.

For India, the larger opportunity is not just to manufacture more medicines but to develop higher-value products, strengthen research capabilities and become a more important player in global pharmaceutical innovation. The $130 billion target by 2030 will depend on how successfully the industry can make that transition.