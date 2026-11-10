Anti-Cancer Drug Prices Fall, But Patients In Smaller Cities May Still Pay More. Here's Why

Cancer treatment is becoming cheaper. But for thousands of patients living in smaller towns, the biggest expense may not end with the medicine's price tag. It could be the journey to find it.

From November 9, the maximum retail prices (MRPs) of 543 anti-cancer medicine brands came down following a government intervention to curb excessive trade margins. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) expects the broader exercise to save patients around Rs 2,500 crore annually.

Some reductions are dramatic. A 100 mg vial of Samtepa, for instance, will cost Rs 7,150.33 instead of Rs 80,071.86. That is a reduction of nearly 91 per cent.

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For families paying for cancer treatment from their own savings, such cuts can make a meaningful difference. But cheaper medicines do not automatically mean easier access.

Cancer Patients Often Travel Beyond Their Home Cities

An analysis of 5,209 orders between December 2025 and April 2026, conducted as part of MrMed's Anti-Cancer Patient Access Study, highlights the challenge.

The study found that 81.1 per cent of patients received treatment outside their home cities. For patients from Tier 3 towns, the situation was even more striking. Only 7.1 per cent received treatment in a Tier 3 city.

Most had to travel to larger cities for treatment. And the journey does not end after a hospital visit. Cancer treatment often involves repeated cycles, each requiring medicines that may not be available near the patient's home.

That means another trip, another day away from work, and another expense for the family. In some cases, the absence of a particular drug or strength locally can even delay a scheduled dose.

Devashish Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of MrMed, told NDTV that the reduction in medicine prices is an important step towards affordability. However, he believes the next challenge is ensuring patients can access these medicines without travelling long distances.

Why Cancer Medicines Are Difficult To Stock In Smaller Cities

Unlike medicines used for common illnesses, several oncology drugs require specialised handling. Many need to be maintained between 2 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius throughout the supply chain. This requires reliable cold-chain infrastructure, from storage facilities to transportation and delivery.

Cancer medicines are also expensive and often have low sales volumes at individual pharmacies. Keeping them in stock can tie up substantial working capital, while the risk of expiry makes inventory management difficult.

The problem is further complicated by treatment requirements. The dosage may depend on a patient's body weight and treatment protocol. Having the right molecule is not enough. The prescribed strength and formulation must also be available.

Singh said the challenge is not simply about lowering prices but building a distribution system that can deliver specialised medicines reliably beyond India's major cities.

November 9 Is The First Test

The immediate challenge is ensuring that the revised MRPs reach pharmacies and hospitals on November 9 itself. Patients should not have to wait for the new prices to become visible at local counters while medicines are already being sold at reduced MRPs elsewhere.

The government has directed manufacturers to disseminate revised price lists to retailers and hospitals. Patients can also check updated prices through NPPA's Pharma Sahi Daam platform.

But the longer-term challenge is more complicated. Singh said the industry needs cold-chain networks that extend beyond metropolitan areas, better inventory planning based on where patients live, and access to pharmacists and specialists who can guide families on medicine availability and dosing.

A significant share of MrMed's anti-cancer medicine orders already comes from outside the metros, he said, pointing to demand that is not being adequately served by conventional distribution networks.

Cheaper Medicines Are Only Half The Battle

The government's intervention addresses an important part of cancer treatment costs: the price patients pay for medicines. But the savings can lose some of their impact when patients have to travel hundreds of kilometres to obtain them.

For families already dealing with hospital bills, accommodation, transport and lost income, these additional expenses can be substantial.

Singh said the next phase of improving affordability must focus on making medicines available closer to patients, rather than concentrating supply around major treatment centres.