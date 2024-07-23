Adani Ports Director Jeet Adani Awarded Economic Times' '40 Under Forty'

Jeet Adani has credited his father Gautam Adani as his role model.

Adani Ports director Jeet Adani has been awarded The Economic Times 40 under Forty, which celebrates the country's brightest young business leaders and honours their achievements.

"We are proud to announce that Mr. Jeet Adani has been awarded The Economic Times 40 under Forty this year," the Adani Group announced.

In a short profile carried by the newspaper, Jeet Adani credited his father Gautam Adani as his role model.

"Adani Group chairman and my father Gautam Adani; he teaches me every day the importance of being humble, letting your work speak for you and being fair with everyone," the newspaper cited him as saying.

Jeet Adani, who spearheads the airports business of the Adani Group, has completed his studies from the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Business School.

"Seeing something you have conceptualised turning into reality and getting to witness the impact it has on people - this is what success means to me," the 26-year-old business leader told ET.

Asked about an achievement that he was proud of, Jeet Adani pointed to the commencement of work on the greenfield Navi Mumbai airport.