Seven Killed, Several Injured In Explosion In Bihar's Bhagalpur

The debris of the collapsed building is being moved with the help of JCB

At least seven persons were killed and several others injured in a massive explosion at a building in the Kajvalichak area of Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Thursday night.

Bhagalpur District Magistrate, Subrat Kumar Sen, said, "Prima facie it is coming to light that the family residing in the house where the explosion took place was involved in making firecrackers."

He said that a team of police reached the spot immediately after getting the information about the explosion at around 11.30 pm on Thursday, adding that the debris of the collapsed building is being moved with the help of JCB.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, Mr Sen said.

According to police officials, the death count can increase as the work of removing the debris is underway.

Two to three adjoining houses were also damaged in the powerful blast, officials said.