Heavy Rain, Thundershowers In Odisha Over Next Two Days, Says Met Office

Rain and thundershower likely in most places in north Odisha, says Met Office

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the next two days in Odisha following the formation of a low pressure area over West Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 48 hours.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, there will be rain and thundershower in most places in the districts of north coastal Odisha and in many places in the districts of the rest of the state.

The IMD forecast heavy rainfall in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Puri, Ganjam and Khordha on August 5.

Similarly, the met office forecast heavy rainfall in Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi and Kandhamal on August 6.

The fishermen are warned not to venture into the sea on August 5 and 6. "Whoever in the out coast on deep sea, are advised to return to the coast by morning of August 5, 2018," the IMD said.

Meanwhile, a report issued by the special relief commissioner office said while 28 districts had received sporadic rainfall, two districts of Khurda and Puri had not received any rainfall during the past 24 hours.

With this, the cumulative average rainfall of the state from June one till August 4, comes to a surplus of three per cent over the long term average rainfall, it said.

Five districts have received surplus rainfall of more than 19 per cent whereas 19 more districts have received normal rainfall during the period.

Average rainfall of remaining six districts Nawarangpur, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Angul, Balangir and Nuapada districts has remained deficit by -21.5 per cent, -22.3 per cent, -22.4 per cent, -22.7 per cent -27.5 per cent and -32.7 per cent respectively.