Madhya Pradesh BSP Chief Among Three Booked For Molestation

None of the accused have been arrested so far in the molestation case of the former party worker

President of the Bahujan Samajwadi Party's Madhya Pradesh unit and two other party men have been booked for allegedly molesting a 41-year-old former party worker, police said yesterday.

BSP Madhya Pradesh chief Narmada Prasad Ahirwar, along with office bearer Rajaram Yadav and worker Mahesh Kushwaha were booked under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons), Superintendent of Police Bhopal South, Rahul Lodha said.

However, none of them have been arrested so far.

An officer posted at T T Nagar police station, where the complaint was lodged on July 2, said the victim told the police that she was a party member.

"In her complaint, the woman alleged that when she visited the party office on May 5 to seek some responsibility in the district unit, Ahirwar asked her to stay back in the office for the night," another police officer said.

Ahirwar grabbed her hand and tried to drag her when she refused, the complaint said.

She also alleged that upon complaining about the incident to Yadav, he supported Ahirwar and told her to follow what the BSP state chief had asked her to.

After the incident, party worker Kushwaha had sent obscene messages to her on WhatsApp and the trio threatened her of dire consequences.

Despite repeated attempts, Ahirwar could not be contacted.

BSP national general secretary Ram Achal Rajbhar, who is in-charge of the party affairs in Madhya Pradesh, said, "As far as I know, Ahirwar is a loyal party leader. The charges against him appear to be baseless."

Police said they were investigating the case.