Bengaluru Targets 1 Million Jabs In Wednesday Vaccine Push

Bengaluru has achieved 75% coverage for first doses.

Wednesdays in Karnataka are now the day of the week where the state is pushing for an extra boost to its Covid-19 vaccination drive. On other days of the week, the target for statewide vaccinations is at least 5 lakh doses. On Wednesdays, it doubles to one million doses.

Banners go up at the locations of free vaccination camps - letting people know that they can just walk in to get their first or second doses.

One man coming out of a camp in south Bengaluru after his second dose told NDTV, "It is really useful(to have such camps). Last time we really struggled. But today we just came here directly. It was not even 5 minutes. It was 2 minutes work."

The day's target is one lakh doses in Bengaluru's civic body zone alone.

Extra vaccine doses are brought to each camp location on Wednesday - two in each Assembly constituency in Bengaluru. One location is mobile, one fixed.

Dr Syed Abdul Rahim, on contract with the civic body BBMP, said "We have to get extra doses, specially on the vaccination mela day. There will be announcements all around for people who have not taken vaccines. We have a moving crowd that will be coming to get the vaccination. We have an auto to give an announcement that there is a vaccination happening at this place from this time to this time."

If there are smaller crowds at these camps than seen earlier - it isn't necessarily a bad thing. Bengaluru has achieved 75% coverage for first doses. And over 4 crore people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

The state aims to have all eligible adults vaccinated by the end of 2021.