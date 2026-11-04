Devendra Fadnavis Launches Mercedes-Benz Electric GLC SUV: Prices, Range, Features, And More

Mercedes-Benz India has officially commenced local production of the all-new Electric GLC at its manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune, marking a significant milestone in the brand's electrification journey in India. The Electric GLC becomes the first locally manufactured Mercedes-Benz model based on the brand's new-generation electric vehicle architecture, known as MB.EA-M. The rollout ceremony was attended by Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, along with senior executives from Mercedes-Benz AG, including Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management, and Dr. Joerg Burzer, Chief Technology Officer.
Mercedes-Benz has also announced an additional investment of Rs 200 crore in 2026 towards manufacturing operations, digitisation initiatives and new product programmes. With this, the company's cumulative investment in India has reached Rs 3,200 crore, which it claims is the highest among luxury carmakers operating in the country.
Building Maharashtra's Future Mobility Revolution! Delighted to witness the rollout of the Mercedes-Benz electric GLC car in Pune today! Returning to the Mercedes-Benz plant in Chakan, a decade after inaugurating its 2015 expansion, is a special moment. What began as a vision to make Maharashtra a trusted global manufacturing destination has evolved into a remarkable journey of industrial growth and technological advancement. Maharashtra has built one of India's strongest automotive ecosystems. The ambition now goes beyond manufacturing automobiles to becoming a global hub for future mobility, electric vehicles, battery technology, semiconductors, automotive AI, advanced electronics and research. Our EV policy targets 30% electric vehicle registrations by 2030, with a focus on expanding charging infrastructure, promoting battery recycling and building a complete EV ecosystem spanning manufacturing, software development and research in Maharashtra. Under the visionary leadership of Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji, India is moving beyond adopting global technologies to developing and manufacturing them. Maharashtra is at the forefront of this transformation. The goal is to take Maharashtra from a manufacturing powerhouse to a global innovation hub and from an automotive leader to a world leader in future mobility, taking the best of Chakan to the world. DCM Sunetratai Pawar, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Dr Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Ola Källenius, Chief Technology Officer of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Jörg Burzer, MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India Pvt. Ltd., Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, Manu Saale and other dignitaries were present. @narendramodi @SunetraA_Pawar @santiyer @mercedesbenz @MercedesBenzInd #Maharashtra #Pune #ElectricGLC— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 4, 2026
Up To 711 km Range, 800V Architecture
The Electric GLC 400 4MATIC is powered by a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing 360 kW (489 hp) and 800 Nm of torque. Mercedes-Benz claims a 0-100 kmph time of 4.3 seconds, while the 94 kWh battery pack delivers a claimed 711 km range on the WLTP cycle certified by ARAI.
The SUV also adopts an 800V electrical architecture and supports up to 330 kW DC fast charging, enabling up to 303 km of range in just 10 minutes under ideal conditions.
First Mercedes-Benz SUV In India With MB.OS
The Electric GLC is the first Mercedes-Benz SUV in India to feature the company's new Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS). The software-defined vehicle architecture supports intelligent navigation, advanced driver assistance systems, over-the-air updates and personalised user experiences.
Other highlights include a 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, an illuminated grille featuring 942 light pixels, and the brand's SKY CONTROL panoramic roof. Mercedes-Benz says sustainable and recycled materials have also been extensively used throughout the vehicle.
Flexible Manufacturing And Growing EV Focus
Interestingly, the Electric GLC is being produced on the same assembly line as Mercedes-Benz's internal combustion engine models, showcasing the flexibility of the Pune manufacturing facility. Mercedes-Benz says the plant uses AI-enabled production systems, robotics and digital manufacturing processes across operations.
The company has priced the Electric GLC 400 4MATIC at Rs 78.5 lakh (ex-showroom), with customer deliveries scheduled to commence from mid-November 2026. Mercedes-Benz also revealed that it has already received more than 550 expressions of interest within 36 hours of opening registrations for the electric SUV.
Key Specifications
- Power: 360 kW (489 hp)
- Torque: 800 Nm
- Battery: 94 kWh
- Range: Up to 711 km (WLTP)
- 0-100 kmph: 4.3 seconds
- Charging: Up to 330 kW DC fast charging
- Drivetrain: Dual-motor AWD (4MATIC)
- Price: Rs 78.5 lakh (ex-showroom)
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