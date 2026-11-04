Devendra Fadnavis Launches Mercedes-Benz Electric GLC SUV: Prices, Range, Features, And More

Mercedes-Benz India has officially commenced local production of the all-new Electric GLC at its manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune, marking a significant milestone in the brand's electrification journey in India. The Electric GLC becomes the first locally manufactured Mercedes-Benz model based on the brand's new-generation electric vehicle architecture, known as MB.EA-M. The rollout ceremony was attended by Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, along with senior executives from Mercedes-Benz AG, including Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management, and Dr. Joerg Burzer, Chief Technology Officer.

Mercedes-Benz has also announced an additional investment of Rs 200 crore in 2026 towards manufacturing operations, digitisation initiatives and new product programmes. With this, the company's cumulative investment in India has reached Rs 3,200 crore, which it claims is the highest among luxury carmakers operating in the country.

Up To 711 km Range, 800V Architecture

The Electric GLC 400 4MATIC is powered by a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing 360 kW (489 hp) and 800 Nm of torque. Mercedes-Benz claims a 0-100 kmph time of 4.3 seconds, while the 94 kWh battery pack delivers a claimed 711 km range on the WLTP cycle certified by ARAI.

The SUV also adopts an 800V electrical architecture and supports up to 330 kW DC fast charging, enabling up to 303 km of range in just 10 minutes under ideal conditions.

First Mercedes-Benz SUV In India With MB.OS

The Electric GLC is the first Mercedes-Benz SUV in India to feature the company's new Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS). The software-defined vehicle architecture supports intelligent navigation, advanced driver assistance systems, over-the-air updates and personalised user experiences.

Other highlights include a 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, an illuminated grille featuring 942 light pixels, and the brand's SKY CONTROL panoramic roof. Mercedes-Benz says sustainable and recycled materials have also been extensively used throughout the vehicle.

Flexible Manufacturing And Growing EV Focus

Interestingly, the Electric GLC is being produced on the same assembly line as Mercedes-Benz's internal combustion engine models, showcasing the flexibility of the Pune manufacturing facility. Mercedes-Benz says the plant uses AI-enabled production systems, robotics and digital manufacturing processes across operations.

The company has priced the Electric GLC 400 4MATIC at Rs 78.5 lakh (ex-showroom), with customer deliveries scheduled to commence from mid-November 2026. Mercedes-Benz also revealed that it has already received more than 550 expressions of interest within 36 hours of opening registrations for the electric SUV.

Key Specifications