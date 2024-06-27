2024 Nissan X-Trail India Launch Soon: Here's What You Should Expect

Nissan's portfolio in the Indian market consists of just the Magnite. The company is now looking forward to diversifying the product line-up with a premium SUV - the Nissan X-Trail. The Hyundai Tucson rival has been recently teased, as the company is now determined about its launch. The new Nissan will hit the showroom floors via the CBU route, and it will have a lot working in its favour this time. The Japanese marque unveiled the SUV in India in 2022 and has been testing it on our roads ever since. So, what exactly should you be expecting out of this upcoming SUV? Well, here is everything that we know about the Nissan X-Trail.

2024 Nissan X-Trail - Design

The Nissan X-Trail isn't a new name for our market. It was on sale earlier but was discontinued due to poor sales. Now, in the 4th-gen rendition, the X-Trail is making a comeback to India. As for the styling, it features an upright stance with a modern and chiselled theme. Highlights include split-type headlamps, a flat roofline, black cladding, and chunky scuff plates on the front and rear bumpers. In all likelihood, it will get both 18- and 19-inch wheel options. Overall, the styling is slightly understated to appeal to a larger group of audience.

2024 Nissan X-Trail - Cabin

The 4th-gen X-Trail is based on a new CMF-C platform, jointly developed by Nissan and Renault. It will tape the scale at 4,680 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, and 1,725 mm in height. With a wheelbase of 2,705 mm, generous space on the inside can be expected. There are reports that Nissan will offer both 5-seat and 7-seat configurations. Also, the interior layout of the X-Trail is a premium affair. That said, it is not a visual delight. Like the exterior, Nissan has opted for a safer approach using a conventional layout.

2024 Nissan X-Trail - Features

In this aspect, the X-Trail will certainly go all guns blazing at rivals. The features list is extensively long on the intentional-spec model. We are expecting the kit to remain unaltered for the India-spec model as well. Internationally, it gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. Furthermore, the kit includes an all-digital instrument cluster, head-up display, Bose sound system, ADAS, three-zone climate control, and electronic parking brake.

2024 Nissan X-Trail - Powertrain

The 2024 Nissan X-Trail is expected to be sold with a 1.5L turbo-petrol motor. This is rated to produce a peak power output of 204 Hp and 305 Nm of max torque. The engine will be paired to a CVT. Yes, that's not enthusiast-friendly, at least on paper. If Nissan decides to be generous, there could be a strong hybrid powertrain on offer and the option of an AWD layout too.

2024 Nissan X-Trail - Price & Competitors

Talking of rivals, the X-trail will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Kodiaq, and Volkswagen Tiguan. It is being brought under the government policy to import up to 2,500 units annually without homologation. Therefore, expect the price to start from Rs 30 lakh onwards. The official launch date is around the corner. The new teaser hints at July 17 as an important date for the X-Trail.