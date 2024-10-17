2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class First Drive Review: Still The Comfort King?

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been the most popular and longest-running nameplate for the German carmaker in India. It has been here for decades, establishing a strong legacy as a status symbol for executives and businessmen. Now, the baton has been passed to the V214, the sixth-generation model of the E-Class. India is the first market in the world to get the long-wheelbase version of the car in a right-hand drive configuration. How good is it?

Exterior & Dimensions

The V214 E-Class looks significantly sportier and more aggressive than before. It measures 5,092 mm in length (14 mm longer than the V213) and has a wheelbase of 3,094 mm (15 mm longer than the V213). It features digital LED headlights flanking the massive grille, which houses the Mercedes logo in the center. It sits on 18-inch, five-spoke alloy wheels that look proportionate to the car's stance. It also comes with flush door handles and a soft-closing function for all doors.

The rear showcases the LED tail lamps, which now have more prominent internals. The boot lid is controlled by a foot gesture and offers adequate space for luggage, though it may be tight for long-distance journeys.

Interior and Features

The interior has been completely overhauled with a new dashboard layout, similar to the more expensive and newer models like the EQS range. The central display is a 14.4-inch unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, accompanied by a 12.3-inch driver display and another 12.3-inch unit for the passenger. A 17-speaker Burmester audio system handles the audio duties. There is a voice-controlled, split panoramic sunroof to make the cabin feel airy.

The rear seats offer a recline angle from 26 degrees to 36 degrees, with the seat base allowing for 40 mm of extra thigh support. Powered sun blinds (manual blinds for the rear quarter glass) aid in privacy. However, the rear tablet from the V213, which allowed passengers to control several functions from the back, has been removed. There is ample room for even 6-footers, with excellent headroom and knee room.

Driving Experience

We drove the E 200, powered by a 2.0-liter inline-4-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 201 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. There's also a 48V mild hybrid system that provides an additional 23 hp and 205 Nm of boost. The transmission is managed by the tried-and-tested 9-speed automatic torque converter.

The E 200 feels brisk off the line, and the EQ boost helps with low-speed performance. It can go from 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds and feels calm doing so. Overtakes-whether in the city or on the highway-can be executed with minimal planning, which should help reduce fatigue on long journeys.

The gearbox operates smoothly and is rarely confused, except when you push it hard. It's only under kickdown that you might notice a brief pause before it shifts to the correct gear. Paddle shifters are also available. At cruising speeds of 100 km/h, the engine sits below 2,000 rpm, making it an efficient mile muncher.

The E-Class truly shines in ride quality. The suspension glides over rough surfaces and remains composed most of the time. However, you can hear the suspension when crossing larger potholes at speed. Additionally, there is a slight underlying stiffness, resulting in vertical movement over rumble strips.

Verdict

The new E-Class is priced at Rs 78.5 lakh (E 200) and Rs 81.5 lakh (E 220d), while the more powerful E 450 4Matic retails for Rs 92.5 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). At this price, it is more expensive than the 2024 BMW 5 Series (Rs 72.90 lakh) and the Audi A6 (up to Rs 70.79 lakh). Given its superior reputation as a chauffeur-driven car and the overall package on offer, it will be a compelling choice for many prospective owners.