China's Sex, Spies And Espionage Game: Jensen Huang May Be The Beginning

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's alleged entanglement with a suspected Chinese spy may only be the tip of the iceberg. China's spy game runs deep and strong, believes China risk strategist, Isaac Stone Fish, CEO of Strategy Risks - a business intelligence firm which quantifies corporate exposure to China, and helps companies and entities manage and reduce their China risk.

Seduction as a means to coerce and gain information is one of the oldest tricks in the book. It has toppled empires and now Nvidia, one of the world's most valuable companies, which is no less than an empire, finds itself vulnerable and ambushed, after CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an extra marital affair with an alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang who also goes by Huang Le.

But Jensen Huang may not be the only one, and this case is likely not a stray one, per Stone Fish. According to him Beijing has, "in various ways, pushed against every company in the Fortune 500."

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"And whether or not they've been successful to this extent in other companies in the Fortune 500 is a question that intrepid reporters are asking right now. And I'm not sure what they'll be able to document," he said.

So there could be many more examples beyond the Nvidia chief, however many may never get documented.

"It seems very, very unlikely that Jensen was unique. There could be a lot more examples of devices recording information that come out. We're probably in the beginning of this one," he told Deirdre Bosa, Founder of DB Live.

Stone Fish highlighted that Jensen Huang was unique only in the way that "he runs the largest company on that list." "Besides that, I do not think he was unique," he reiterated.

The top spots for the world's most valuable publicly traded company frequently oscillate between Nvidia and Apple, depending on daily stock market movements and investor sentiment.