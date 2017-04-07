YouTube Tweaks Ad Strategy To Curb Content Stealing

YouTube also said it would add a review process for new creators who apply to be in the YouTube Partner Program in a few weeks.
The YouTube Partner Program lets creators monetize content on YouTube in many ways, including advertisements, paid subscriptions and merchandise.
Any revenue earned on channels with under 10,000 views up until Thursday will not be impacted, YouTube said.
Google has come under intense scrutiny for ads appearing alongside videos on YouTube carrying homophobic or anti-Semitic messages recently, forcing a number of companies to suspend their digital ads on the video streaming service.
The company vowed an overhaul of its practices last month, saying it has started an extensive review of its advertising policies.
