Yes, Shah Rukh Khan Will Speak At Oxford, If He Can Find The Time

In November, Alan Rusbridger, formerly of The Guardian and currently principal of Lady Margaret Hall in Oxford, interrupted a Twitter exchange between Shah Rukh Khan and his Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt to ask if he would address students in the college

Shah Rukh Khan was invited to speak at Oxford University in November (courtesy srkuniverse)

Last November, Shah Rukh Khan was invited to speak at Oxford University. He's now accepted the invite, his busy schedule allowing, reports mid-day. "I love to talk. Whenever someone invites me to deliver a speech, I always consider it an opportunity. I have been to Yale earlier (in 2012) and now, I have received an invitation from Oxford. I'll go if I have the time and if it fits into my scheme of things," the 51-year-old star told mid-day. Making time is going to be tough because SRK, always uber busy, has a movie out next month and has already begun filming another.

In November, Alan Rusbridger, formerly of The Guardian and currently principal of Lady Margaret Hall in Oxford, interrupted a Twitter exchange between Shah Rukh Khan and his Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt to ask:
 

This is happening, it would seem. And, Mr Rusbridger, of course your students love SRK. He recently delivered a TED Talk in Vancouver to a star-struck crowd, accompanied by the sort of fan activity India is accustomed to but TED Talks are most definitely not. He was mobbed at the University of South California where his son Aryan studies - Oxford will likely be no different. But dates, SRK needs dates.

As he says, Shah Rukh Khan has addressed Yale. He's also addressed Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently hard at work promoting his new film Jab Harry Met Sejal, co-starring Anushka Sharma and directed by Imtiaz Ali. He's also begun work on an untitled project helmed by Aanand L Rai, in which SRK's character is a dwarf.
 

