Collapse
Expand

Yahoo To Change Name, Trim Board If Verizon Deal Gets Done

World | | Updated: January 10, 2017 05:55 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Yahoo To Change Name, Trim Board If Verizon Deal Gets Done

Yahoo will adopt a new corporate identity.

San Francisco:  Yahoo will adopt a new corporate identity and cut the size of its board in half if the proposed $4.8 billion sale of its digital services to Verizon Communications goes through.

The company plans to change its name to Altaba Inc. after it turns over its email, websites, mobile apps and advertising tools to Verizon. CEO Marissa Mayer and four other directors currently on Yahoo's 10-member board will resign after the planned sale closes.

But the Verizon deal has been jeopardized by Yahoo's recent discovery of two separate hacking attacks that stole personal information from more than 1 billion user accounts.

In the only change that took effect Monday, Yahoo director Eric Brandt became the company's chairman. He replaces Maynard Webb, who becomes chairman emeritus until the Verizon deal closes.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READ"Difference Between Manmohan Singh, Modi As PM Is...": A UP Voter Explains
YahooVerizon CommunicationsYahoo Verizon Deal

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreDangalPassengersAllied

................................ Advertisement ................................