Collapse
Expand

Yahoo Deletes Donald Trump Tweet That Included Racist Slur

World | | Updated: January 06, 2017 19:52 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Yahoo Deletes Donald Trump Tweet That Included Racist Slur

The tweet was deleted and Yahoo Finance tweeted an apology (File)

Yahoo Finance says it accidently tweeted out a racial epithet when promoting a story about the cost of President-elect Donald Trump's plans to increase the size of the US Navy.

The headline for the story on Yahoo Finance is, "Trump Wants a Much Bigger Navy: Here's How Much It'll Cost." But when it was tweeted Thursday, the word "bigger" had an 'n' as its first letter instead of a 'b.'

The tweet was deleted and Yahoo Finance tweeted an apology , chalking up the mishap to a spelling error. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment from The Associated Press. Yahoo's mistake quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.    

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READWhy Only Nitish Kumar Seated With PM Narendra Modi, Lalu Prasad Yadav's Party Fumes
USUS president-electDonald TrumpYahooYahoo Financeracist tweet

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive ScoreCES 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................