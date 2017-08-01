World's Longest Suspension Footbridge, Built In Just 10 Weeks

The longest pedestrian suspension bridge known as Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge has opened in Swiss Alpine resort of Zermatt Matterhorn.Located in south Switzerland, the steel bridge is 494 metres long and overtakes the "Titan-RT" bridge in Germany as the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge, according to a press release from Zermatt Matterhorn.It was unveiled on July 29 after a construction period of just 10 weeks, Xinhua news agency reported.Hikers, thrilled at being suspended 85 metres above the ground, can fulfil their dream by crossing the suspended stretch of the famed Europaweg hiking trail, between Grachen and Zermatt.The trail is considered by many one of the most beautiful two-day hikes in the Alps. And at a narrow 65 centimetres wide, the bridge stretches like a thin wire across the steep valley floor.