World's Largest Serving Of Pancakes In Russia Sets Guinness Record

A Guinness World record has been set in Russia for the largest serving of pancakes where 16 chefs served a whopping 12,716 crepes to guests on the occasion of Pancake Day. The Christian holiday Shrove Tuesday marks the last day before Lent - a 40 day period of abstinence before Easter.In times past this meant it was necessary to rid the cupboards of all sugar, fats and eggs to avoid waste and temptation. This led to the birth of Pancake Day across the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.However, Russia celebrates a whole Pancake Week - a religious and folk holiday called Maslenica that takes place seven days before Lent.The festivities are a celebration of the upcoming end of winter.Russian flour exporter JSC MAKFA honoured the occasion by attempting the Guinness World Records title for Largest serving of pancakes.As many as 16 professional chefs gathered in a big tent outside a public art gallery in Moscow for the mouth-watering attempt.The batter was prepared the night before, but all the pancakes were required to be cooked on-site and served fresh on the attempt day.Guinness World Records adjudicators Lucia Sinigagliesi and Glenn Pollard counted and verified the enormous number of pancakes.After almost eight hours of non-stop pancake-making, MAFKA achieved the record with an incredible 12,716 crepes.