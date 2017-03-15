Women Have Liberty To Dress: Theresa May On EU's Headscarf Decree

Asked about the ruling, Ms May told parliament: "We have ... a strong tradition in this country of freedom of expression, and it is the right of all women to choose how they dress and we don't intend to legislate on this issue."
"There will be times when it is right for a veil to be asked to be removed, such as border security or perhaps in courts, and individual institutions can make their own policies, but it is not for government to tell women what they can and can't wear."
