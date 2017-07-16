Woman On Selfie Attempt Knocks Down $200,000 Artwork, Artist Forgives Her

A woman caused about $200,000 in damage when she knocked over 10 pieces of artwork while taking a selfie at a gallery in Los Angeles. Video captured by a surveillance camera showed that the woman attempted to take a selfie with one of the displayed crowns at an exhibition hosted by The 14th Factory, China's Xinhua news agency reported.When she crouched down for the best angle, she suddenly fell backward and knocked one over and caused a domino effect, as all the art pieces were set closely to each other.All other pieces in that row were knocked over. Their value is estimated at $20,000 each.A spokeswoman of the 14th Factory confirmed to Fox News on Saturday that three sculptures were permanently destroyed, while others were partially damaged.She said the damaged artwork could take the artist about 20 to 30 hours to make. Hong Kong-based British multimedia artist Simon Birch has been showing his work at the 14th Factory Exhibition in Los Angeles."She was horrified and super upset and we took down her details, but decided not to take action as it was clearly an accident and she's a student," Mr Birch said on a Facebook post."Fortunately, The 14th Factory has been a huge success... So no complaints. Oh, and the crowns weren't insured - we couldn't afford it but we fixed most of them," he said.The 14th Factory Exhibition is a non-profit temporary art project that will run till July 30."People ask why the plinths were not bolted down. Well, people are warned to be cautious in that room but the idea was that they should be delicate, exposed and fragile. They are crowns, and crowns - symbols of power, are fragile things. A well-timed selfie could bring down a president," Mr Birch said.