Woman Hires Criminals To Teach 'Cheating' Husband A Lesson

A woman in Pakistan hired criminals to beat her husband whom she suspected of having an extramarital affair.Lubna Qamar Raja, who has been arrested, said she hired the goons to "teach a lesson" as he was coming home late every night despite her repeated protests.She then hired criminals with the help of her friend and paid them Rs five lakh to thrash him, news agency Press Trust of India cited a report from Express Tribune.The criminals entered Lubna's house on the night of October 15 last year and thrashed her husband, Raja Qamar Iqbal.A police case was filed following the incident. At first, police started investigations thinking it was a robbery, but later focused investigations on Lubna suspecting foul play. During investigations police found that Lubna was in contact with a man named Arab Gul around the time of the incident.During her interrogation, Lubna told the police that she and her husband would often argue and that she also suspected him of being in a relationship with another woman since he used to come home late at night, the report said.The police arrested Lubna and made a plan to arrest the goons. They made Lubna call them to have another person thrashed. An advance payment of Rs 50,000 was also made to them. The criminals were finally arrested at the fake victim's residence on Thursday.(with inputs from PTI)