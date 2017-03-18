Wouldn't Be Here Right Now If Not For Twitter: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said today that he has reached the position where he is now because of Twitter and the social media platform helps him get around the media."(I) probably wouldn't be here right now, but very seldom. We have a tremendous group of people that listen and I can get around the media when the media doesn't tell the truth, so I like that," President Trump told reporters at a joint White House news conference with visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel.The US President was responding to a question if he ever regretted his tweets. "By the way, my second question, are there from time to time tweets that you regret," a German reporter asked.Sharing the dais with Angela Merkel, President Trump said he and the German leader probably shared something when it came to the previous Obama administration.He was responding to a question on wiretapping. "As far as wiretapping, I guess by this past administration, at least we have something in common, perhaps," President Trump said."And just to finish your question, we said nothing. All we did was quote a certain very talented legal mind who was the one responsible for saying that on television. I didn't make an opinion on it," he said.