Will Resign If Money Trail Statement Proven False, Says Imran Khan

Cricketer-turned-politician and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has said that he will resign if any statement in his money trail is found to be false.Observing thanksgiving day to celebrate "Pakistan's victory against corruption" after the Supreme Court on Friday disqualified Nawaz Sharif as the Prime Minister, Imran Khan on Sunday promised to implement merit-based employment at all levels in "naya Pakistan".Discussing the case against him in the court, Imran Khan said: "I will resign from the party if a single sentence of my statement before the judiciary is proven false."According to Dawn online, speaking to thousands of supporters gathered at the Parade Ground in Islamabad, the PTI chief thanked his party workers, especially the women."I am glad that women are playing an active role in making a new Pakistan," he said, remembering his late mother and crediting her for teaching him to "stand firm for the truth and justice"."We are thankful to the judiciary because with the judgment, they brought us a new hope."Asking the crowd to imagine a "naya Pakistan", Imran Khan promised that under his party's leadership the National Accountability Bureau would not wait for the government's orders to take action against criminals. "I will make an autonomous Federal Board of Revenue and empower all institutions."Lashing out at Nawaz Sharif for his alleged money laundering, Imran Khan warned Pakistan Peoples Party's Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahbaz Sharif, who is set to be the next Prime Minister, and the disqualified Prime Minister's ally Maulana Fazlur Rehman that it was their turn next (for accountability).Criticising nepotism within the PML-N, he alleged that Shahbaz Sharif had been selected to replace Nawaz Sharif because "the party is being run like a kingdom".