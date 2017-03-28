Wife Of British Parliament Assailant Condemns Attack

Khalid Masood drove a car through a crowd of pedestrians on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday, killing three and injuring about 50, then ran through the gates of parliament and fatally stabbed a police officer before he was shot dead.
"I am saddened and shocked by what Khalid has done," Rohey Hydara said in a statement. "I totally condemn his actions. I express my condolences to the families of the victims that have died, and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured."
(Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Michael Holden)
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)