White House Restores Spanish-Language Twitter Account

The White House has restored its Twitter account in Spanish and will soon have an official website in that language, an administration official said.The previous Spanish Twitter account and website were deleted when Donald Trump was sworn in as US president, Efe news reported."Hello! Welcome to @LaCasaBlanca! Follow us to keep updated on the latest news about @POTUS Trump and his administration!" the first post said on Wednesday."La Casa Blanca" is Spanish for the White House and @POTUS is the Twitter handle for the President of the United States.On Wednesday morning, the White House Spanish-language Twitter account, which currently has about 122,000 followers, posted another message reporting Trump's nomination of Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court."Promised and done. @POTUS Trump has nominated a judge who will defend Constitution," the post read.The page in Spanish, a language spoken by more than 50 million people in the US and roughly 700 million around the world, vanished from the White House website after Trump was sworn in as the 45th president on January 20.The Spanish-language website was established soon after Barack Obama took office in January 2009 and, although it was still unavailable on Wednesday, the White House official said that it would "definitely" be restored.The removal of the Spanish-language website was criticized by Hispanics, Spanish government officials and even high-ranking Spanish Royal Academy members.