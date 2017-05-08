What World Leaders Say About Emmanuel Macron's Victory In French Presidential Election

Pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron stormed to victory in the French presidential election on Sunday, roundly defeating his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a run-off vote.Here is a selection of comments from world leaders and other political heavyweights on Macron's election victory."Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him!" President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter."Congratulations, @EmmanuelMacron. Your victory is a victory for a strong and united Europe and for French-German friendship," said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman."The Prime Minister warmly congratulates President-elect Macron on his election success. France is one of our closest allies and we look forward to working with the new President on a wide range of shared priorities," said a Downing Street spokesman."Happy that the French chose a European future," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wrote on Twitter.EU Council President Donald Tusk also offered his congratulations, saying the French had chosen "liberty, equality and fraternity" and "said no to the tyranny of fake news".European Parliament President Antonio Tajani told AFP: "We have received a vote of confidence from France in the European Union."Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he wanted to work together with Macron on a "progressive agenda" to "promote international security, increase collaboration in science and technology, and create good, middle-class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic".Prime Minister Alexis Tspiras said Macron's victory was "an inspiration for France and for Europe", adding he was "sure we will work closely together.""Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron, new president of #France. Let us work in France and Spain for a stable, prosperous and more integrated Europe," Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in a tweet."I am delighted that a leader with a positive ambition for Europe has won this election," said Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny."There's lots of work ahead for all of us in Europe, in a challenging environment, not least on Brexit.""This is a victory for the French people and for European cooperation. New opportunities will now open up for the proactive agenda needed to strengthen the EU, including more jobs and fair working conditions, a stronger climate policy and a functioning asylum system in which everyone takes responsibility," said Prime Minister Stefan Lofven."I congratulate @EmmanuelMacron on his victory in the French presidential election. Brazil and France will continue to work together for democracy, human rights, development, integration and peace," tweeted President Michel Temer.Defeated US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who like Macron had her campaign hacked, tweeted: "Victory for Macron, for France, the EU, & the world. Defeat to those interfering w/democracy. (But the media says I can't talk about that)."- In The Netherlands, Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders commiserated with Marine Le Pen, saying in a tweet: "Well done anyway @MLP_officiel millions of patriots voted for you! You will win next time -- and so will I!"- In Austria, Heinz-Christian Strache, head of the far-right Freedom Party, said Le Pen deserves "respect... She is from now on the strongest opposition force against Macron."Macron "strategically positioned himself a year and a half ago as pseudo-independent," Strache said on Facebook.- "The French people refused the politics of hate and voted to uphold our shared values of liberte, egalite, and fraternite," New York City mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted.