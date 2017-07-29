Washington, European Union Allies Demand Iran Halt Ballistic Activity

The United States and three of its European allies urged Iran to halt all ballistic missile activity after Tehran tested a satellite-launch rocket in what Washington denounced as a "provocative" act."We condemn this action," read a joint statement by Britain, France, Germany and the United States, saying Thursday's test was in violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231."Iran's program to develop ballistic missiles continues to be inconsistent with UNSCR 2231 and has a destabilizing impact in the region. We call on Iran not to conduct any further ballistic missile launches and related activities."