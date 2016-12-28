Collapse
Video Appears To Show Texas Police Shooting Man Walking Away

World | | Updated: December 28, 2016 23:57 IST
Attorney Nate Washington says Collie was shot in the back, leaving him paralyzed.

FORT WORTH, Texas:  A police dashcam video appears to show a Texas officer shoot a black man as he's walking away from the officer and not posing any immediate threat.

A lawyer for David Collie released a copy of the video Tuesday showing the July encounter with a Fort Worth officer and a Tarrant County sheriff's deputy.

Attorney Nate Washington says Collie was shot in the back, leaving him paralyzed.

KXAS-TV reports that Fort Worth police said in a news release after the shooting that authorities were searching for two shirtless black men who had robbed a gas station.

Police said Collie pulled a box cutter from his pocket and pointed it at the deputy.

He was charged with aggravated assault but a grand jury declined to indict him.



