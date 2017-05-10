Venezuela Protesters Bring 'Poo Bombs' To Hurl At Cops

A group of young protesters took excrement bombs from their backpacks as a crowd of some 3,000 protesters set off from a square in eastern Caracas.

World | | Updated: May 10, 2017 23:26 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Venezuela Protesters Bring 'Poo Bombs' To Hurl At Cops

Demonstrators blame President Nicolas Maduro for economic crisis in the oil-rich state (File)

Caracas, Venezuela:  Venezuelan protesters hit the streets on Wednesday armed with "Poopootov cocktails," jars filled with excrement which they vowed to hurl at police as a wave of anti-government demonstrations turned dirty.

"We are using those 'poopootov' bombs as we call them because they repress us with Molotov cocktails, with pellet guns and everything, and this is our only way to throw something at them," one protester told AFP, displaying a jar of brown liquid.

"The government is arbitrarily attacking us, whereas we are seeking a way to protest that we need a change of government -- and that is not the same thing."

Clashes between protesters and riot cops have left 36 people dead and hundreds injured since unrest erupted on April 1, according to authorities.

A group of young protesters took excrement bombs from their backpacks as a crowd of some 3,000 protesters set off from a square in eastern Caracas heading for the Supreme Court in the center.

Demonstrators blame socialist President Nicolas Maduro for an economic crisis in the oil-rich state that has caused shortages of food and of basic supplies -- such as toilet paper.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READSuspended AAP Leader Kapil Mishra, Who Accused Arvind Kejriwal Of Corruption, Slapped During Hunger Strike
Venezuelan protestersPoopootov cocktailspoo bombs

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2OnePlus 5

................................ Advertisement ................................