Someone Changed Hollywood Sign To Hollyweed In New Years Eve Prank

World | | Updated: January 01, 2017 23:05 IST
Los Angeles police have dispatched a unit to investigate the apparent vandalism.

Los Angeles:  Los Angeles residents awoke New Year's Day to find a prankster had altered the famed Hollywood sign to read "HOLLYWeeD."

KABC-TV reports Los Angeles police have dispatched a unit to investigate the apparent vandalism.

Police have also notified the city's Department of General Services, whose officers patrol Griffith Park and the area of the rugged Hollywood Hills near the sign.

California voters in November approved Proposition 64, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana, beginning in 2018.

