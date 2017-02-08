Valentine Week List 2017: The Days To Celebrate In The Run Up Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is celebrated on Feburary 14, but there are other interesting events that fall during in what is called the 'Valentines Week'. The Valentine's week, or the week of love, starts with Rose Day, on February 7, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and ends with the much awaited Valentine's Day. During this week, many couples confess and profess their love to one another.Also known as Saint Valentine's Day, the day of love emerged as a western ritual honoring early saints named/called Valentinus. Valentine's Day is also considered to be a big commercial event for greeting card companies, restaurants, toy stores, and high-end apparel stores, to name a few. It has also become a ritual in the entertainment industry with popular television shows like 'Modern Family' and 'The Middle' producing exclusive Valentine's Day episodes.Tuesday, February 7, 2017: Rose DayWednesday, February 8, 2017: Propose DayThursday, February 9, 2017: Chocolate DayFriday, February 10, 2017: Teddy DaySaturday, February 11, 2017: Promise DaySunday, February 12, 2017: Hug DayMonday, February 13, 2017: Kiss DayTuesday, February 14, 2017: Valentine DayInterestingly, there is also a day for couples looking to end their relationship. Known as 'Break-Up Day', the event falls on the seventh day after Valentine Day.