Valentine Week List 2017: On Teddy Day, 3 Facts About The Iconic Stuffed Bear

Teddy Day, celebrated on 10th February, is the fourth day of the Valentine's Week. On this day, loved ones - generally young couples - gift each other with stuffed, teddy bears; with the intention of making one another feel good and soft. The day is also considered to be a big commercial event for greeting card companies, toy and doll stores and e-commerce sites.But how much do we know about Teddy bears? Why are they called 'Teddy' bears? On Teddy Day 2017, NDTV tells you four interesting facts about Teddy bears.According to the National Park Service, it began when Mr Roosevelt - the youngest US President - was on a hunting trip in Mississippi on November 14, 1902. The President's assistant, Holt Collier - a former slave, cornered and tied a black bear to a willow tree. However, Mr Roosevelt decided against shooting it, citing it as extremely unsportsmanlike.The news of the US President refusing to shoot a bear spread quickly. A political cartoonist, Clifford Berryman, read an article and decided to create a jocular illustration of President Roosevelt refusing to shoot the bear. The cartoon appeared on the November 16, 1902, edition of The Washington Post newspaper.Morris Mitchom and his wife Rose saw Berryman's cartoon and decided to create a stuffed toy bear, commemorating the President. Morris Mitchom called it - Teddy's Bear. After receiving Mr Roosevelt's permission, he mass produced the bears which became very popular. He eventually founded the Ideal Toy Company - which also invented the Rubik's cube.