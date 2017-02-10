Valentine Week List 2017: On Teddy Day, 3 Facts About The Iconic Stuffed Bear

But how much do we know about Teddy bears? Why are they called 'Teddy' bears? On Teddy Day 2017, NDTV tells you four interesting facts about Teddy bears.
1) It is named after former US President Theodore 'Teddy' Roosevelt
According to the National Park Service, it began when Mr Roosevelt - the youngest US President - was on a hunting trip in Mississippi on November 14, 1902. The President's assistant, Holt Collier - a former slave, cornered and tied a black bear to a willow tree. However, Mr Roosevelt decided against shooting it, citing it as extremely unsportsmanlike.
2) First illustrated by a cartoonist for The Washington Post
The news of the US President refusing to shoot a bear spread quickly. A political cartoonist, Clifford Berryman, read an article and decided to create a jocular illustration of President Roosevelt refusing to shoot the bear. The cartoon appeared on the November 16, 1902, edition of The Washington Post newspaper.
3) First created by Morris Mitchom
Morris Mitchom and his wife Rose saw Berryman's cartoon and decided to create a stuffed toy bear, commemorating the President. Morris Mitchom called it - Teddy's Bear. After receiving Mr Roosevelt's permission, he mass produced the bears which became very popular. He eventually founded the Ideal Toy Company - which also invented the Rubik's cube.