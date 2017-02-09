Valentine Week List 2017: 10 Funny Quotes To Celebrate Chocolate Day

Everybody loves dessert and what could be a more delicious dessert than chocolate. According to many studies, eating dark chocolates twice or thrice a week has their own health benefits. Chocolates are also full of antioxidants and they are loved by one and all.Chocolate Day symbolises sweetness is celebrated all over the world on February 9, the third day of the Valentine's week of love.1) All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt -, cartoonist.2) Let's face it, a nice creamy chocolate cake does a lot for a lot of people; it does for me -, actress.3) When it comes to chocolate, resistance is futile -, author4) There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate -, author5) Chocolate says "I am sorry" so much better than words -, author6) Chocolate is a perfect food, as wholesome as it is delicious, a beneficent restorer of exhausted power... It is the best friend of those engaged in literary pursuits -, chemist7) I don't want to say I have a temper. But I do! I sulk and sit there when I'm bitter. I won't show you, but you can see it. Probably if you bring me Godiva chocolate, I'll be your friend again -, singer8) Look at bread and see it as a chocolate bar, and say to yourself, 'Ok, you don't need that'. Bread is bad -, comedian.9) You know, I live a monastic lifestyle. No, I do. I do live in extremes, basically. I go back and forth. Once every six months, I'll have a day where I eat more chocolate than has ever been consumed by a human being. -, actor-comedianAnd who can sum it up better than actor-filmmaker"After about 20 years of marriage, I'm finally starting to scratch the surface of what women want. And I think the answer lies somewhere between conversation and chocolate."